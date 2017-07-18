EM ASIA FX-Baht, yuan, rupiah edge higher; peso sags

July 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0141 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.170 112.62 +0.40 Sing dlr 1.368 1.3690 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.425 30.419 -0.02 Korean won 1127.800 1128.3 +0.04 Baht 33.560 33.67 +0.33 Peso 50.780 50.7 -0.16 Rupiah 13312.000 13325 +0.10 Rupee 64.345 64.35 +0.00 Ringgit 4.286 4.286 +0.00 Yuan 6.762 6.7718 +0.14 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.170 117.07 +4.37 Sing dlr 1.368 1.4490 +5.91 Taiwan dlr 30.425 32.279 +6.09 Korean won 1127.800 1207.70 +7.08 Baht 33.560 35.80 +6.67 Peso 50.780 49.72 -2.09 Rupiah 13312.000 13470 +1.19 Rupee 64.345 67.92 +5.56 Ringgit 4.286 4.4845 +4.63 Yuan 6.762 6.9467 +2.73 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy)