17 days ago
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies edge up as dollar slips to 10-month low
July 18, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 17 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies edge up as dollar slips to 10-month low

5 Min Read

    * Foreign inflows into Indian bonds and equities surge
    * Yuan set to strengthen for seventh straight session

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    By Patturaja  Murugaboopathy 
    July 18 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies edged up on
Tuesday as the dollar came under renewed pressure, with the Thai
baht hitting its strongest in more than two years and the won
climbing to a 1-month high.
    Uncertainty over the pace of the Federal Reserve's policy
tightening and worries that President Donald Trump will fail to
deliver healthcare reforms hit the dollar.
    A second attempt to pass a revised Rupublican healthcare
bill in the Senate collapsed on Monday after two Republican
Senators announced their opposition. 
    The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
 sank to a more than 10-month low of 94.74.
    "We are seeing more of dollar sell-off and chase for yields
into Asia currencies right now." said Stephen Innes, senior
trader at OANDA.
    "This is why we are seeing the currencies trading a little
bit favourably. The currencies which are having higher yields
are attracting inflows right now."
    The Thai baht gained more than quarter of a percent
to hit its highest against the dollar since May 2015. Nath
Wongsaroj, corporate treasury trader at Mizuho Bank, said there
was dollar selling by exporters on the day.
    The Indian rupee inched up to hit its highest since
June 15. Analysts said rising speculation of a rate cut by the
Reserve Bank of India at its policy meeting in August spurred
demand for Indian bonds and equities.
    Exchange data showed foreign investors have bought a net
$1.7 billion in Indian bonds and $160.5 million in Indian
equities so far in July.
    The South Korean won rose to a one-month high of
1,124.5 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 1,128.3. 
    China's yuan also firmed against the U.S. dollar
and looked set to strengthen for the seventh straight session.
Analysts said China's strong GDP growth in the second quarter
was providing support for the currency.
    "The strong 2Q prints suggest that activity momentum is
strong enough for the economy to withstand tougher financial
regulation and further monetary tightening," Maybank said in a
report. 
    "This could perhaps mean that CH-US yield spread could
narrow less than what we have originally projected and lessen
the pressure on the CNY against the USD."
    Stephen Innes from Oanda said a stable to stronger yuan
will play favourably into the risk sentiment in the region.
    On Tuesday, a senior central bank adviser said depreciation
pressures on the Chinese yuan have diminished due to more robust
economic growth and rising foreign exchange reserves.

    
    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar at 0529 GMT.
    
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 
   Change on the day                                          
    at   0529 GMT                                   
  Currency                Latest bid  Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen            112.070              112.62       +0.49
  Sing dlr             1.368                1.3690       +0.11
  Taiwan dlr           30.372               30.419       +0.15
  Korean won           1125.100             1128.3       +0.28
  Baht                 33.580                33.67       +0.27
  Peso                 50.740                 50.7       -0.08
  Rupiah               13312.000             13325       +0.10
  Rupee                64.345                64.35       +0.00
  Ringgit              4.284                 4.286       +0.05
  Yuan                 6.761                6.7718       +0.15
                                                              
  Change so far in                                            
 2017                                               
  Currency             Latest bid     End 2016        Pct Move
  Japan yen            112.070              117.07       +4.46
  Sing dlr             1.368                1.4490       +5.96
  Taiwan dlr           30.372               32.279       +6.28
  Korean won           1125.100            1207.70       +7.34
  Baht                 33.580                35.80       +6.61
  Peso                 50.740                49.72       -2.01
  Rupiah               13312.000             13470       +1.19
  Rupee                64.345                67.92       +5.56
  Ringgit              4.284                4.4845       +4.68
  Yuan                 6.761                6.9467       +2.74
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.