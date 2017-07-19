FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies tread water ahead of ECB policy meeting
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 19, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 22 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies tread water ahead of ECB policy meeting

5 Min Read

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    By Patturaja  Murugaboopathy 
    July 19 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies traded cautiously
on Wednesday ahead the European Central Bank's policy meeting
with technicals showing the dollar has been oversold in recent
sessions.
    The ECB will meet on Thursday, and investors remain wary of
the outcome after the central bank signalled earlier this month
that the days of cheap money may be coming to an end. Some
traders who are bullish on the euro, however, worry that
policymaker may take a less hawkish approach than they had
wagered on
    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, edged up 0.18 percent to 94.772.
It slipped to a 10-month low on Tuesday as the Republicans'
failure to push through a stalled U.S. healthcare bill renewed
worries about President Donald Trump's ability to push through
his reform agenda. 
    Technical indicators such as Relative Strength index
(RSI)showed the dollar index is in an oversold region near 30
levels.
    "Asian currencies are pretty much in a holding pattern ahead
of ECB, BOJ meetings" said Christopher Wong, senior FX
strategist for Maybank.
    "We are not expecting any major policy-change surprises. But
if they (ECB) do withdraw stimulus, risk sentiment could be
affected and that may weigh on some Asian currencies."
    China's yuan weakened against the dollar for the
first time in eight days, despite the strongest official fixing
in almost nine months as businesses picked up dollars on the
cheap following the U.S. currency's recent downturn.
    The South Korean won was the top gainer for the
region, adding to its over 3 percent rally in the last two
weeks.
    On the more subdued side, the Indian rupee was
trading flat on the day. For the month, the rupee gained just
about half a percent.
    "While mounting foreign currency stockpile has slowed the
pace of appreciation in the INR, it also provides a buffer to
the INR in case of a withdrawal of global liquidity." said a
Scotiabank report.
    The central bank data showed India's foreign exchange
reserves stood at $386.38 billion as of July 7, compared with
$360.3 billion at the end of last year.   
    
    PHILIPPINE PESO
    
    The Philippine peso was down 0.08 percent at 50.82
per dollar, with traders citing strong corporate demand for the
dollar.
    Analysts aren't bullish on peso over the short term after
S&P slashed the 2017 GDP growth outlook to 6.4 percent from 6.6
percent.
    "USD/PHP will likely test the 51 mark in the weeks ahead."
said a Scotiabank report.
    Foreign investors have net sold about $400 million of
Philippine equities so far this year.
    With over a 2 percent decline, the peso is the worst
performer among Asian currencies so far this year.
    
    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar at 0552 GMT.
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
    
  Change on the day                                     
    at   0552 GMT                               
  Currency            Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen           112.160           112.06     -0.09
  Sing dlr            1.367             1.3662     -0.08
  Taiwan dlr          30.381            30.370     -0.04
  Korean won          1121.200          1123.1     +0.17
  Baht                33.620             33.59     -0.09
  Peso                50.820             50.77     -0.10
  Rupiah              13313.000          13308     -0.04
  Rupee               64.320             64.32     +0.00
  Ringgit             4.283              4.284     +0.02
  Yuan                6.757             6.7478     -0.14
                                                        
  Change so far in                                      
 2017                                           
  Currency            Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen           112.160           117.07     +4.38
  Sing dlr            1.367             1.4490     +5.98
  Taiwan dlr          30.381            32.279     +6.25
  Korean won          1121.200         1207.70     +7.71
  Baht                33.620             35.80     +6.48
  Peso                50.820             49.72     -2.16
  Rupiah              13313.000          13470     +1.18
  Rupee               64.320             67.92     +5.60
  Ringgit             4.283             4.4845     +4.70
  Yuan                6.757             6.9467     +2.80
 

 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Additional Reporting
by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.