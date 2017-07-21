FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
EM ASIA FX-South Korean won, Thai baht edge higher; Taiwan dollar sags
July 21, 2017

EM ASIA FX-South Korean won, Thai baht edge higher; Taiwan dollar sags

2 Min Read

    July 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change on the                              
  day at   0143                        
       GMT                             
  Currency         Latest bid  Previo      Pct
                               us day     Move
  Japan yen        111.990     111.89    -0.09
  Sing dlr         1.367       1.3662    -0.07
  Taiwan dlr       30.506      30.457    -0.16
  Korean won       1121.800    1125.5    +0.33
  Baht             33.570       33.67    +0.30
  Peso             50.770       50.88    +0.22
  Rupiah           13322.000    13332    +0.08
  Rupee            64.430       64.43    +0.00
  Ringgit          4.285         4.29    +0.12
  Yuan             6.762       6.7580    -0.06
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2017                               
  Currency         Latest bid  End         Pct
                               2016       Move
  Japan yen        111.990     117.07    +4.54
  Sing dlr         1.367       1.4490    +5.98
  Taiwan dlr       30.506      32.279    +5.81
  Korean won       1121.800    1207.7    +7.66
                                    0  
  Baht             33.570       35.80    +6.64
  Peso             50.770       49.72    -2.07
  Rupiah           13322.000    13470    +1.11
  Rupee            64.430       67.92    +5.42
  Ringgit          4.285       4.4845    +4.66
  Yuan             6.762       6.9467    +2.73
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy)

