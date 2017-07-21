EM ASIA FX-South Korean won, Thai baht edge higher; Taiwan dollar sags

July 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0143 GMT Currency Latest bid Previo Pct us day Move Japan yen 111.990 111.89 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.367 1.3662 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.506 30.457 -0.16 Korean won 1121.800 1125.5 +0.33 Baht 33.570 33.67 +0.30 Peso 50.770 50.88 +0.22 Rupiah 13322.000 13332 +0.08 Rupee 64.430 64.43 +0.00 Ringgit 4.285 4.29 +0.12 Yuan 6.762 6.7580 -0.06 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End Pct 2016 Move Japan yen 111.990 117.07 +4.54 Sing dlr 1.367 1.4490 +5.98 Taiwan dlr 30.506 32.279 +5.81 Korean won 1121.800 1207.7 +7.66 0 Baht 33.570 35.80 +6.64 Peso 50.770 49.72 -2.07 Rupiah 13322.000 13470 +1.11 Rupee 64.430 67.92 +5.42 Ringgit 4.285 4.4845 +4.66 Yuan 6.762 6.9467 +2.73 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy)