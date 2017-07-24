FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 days ago
EM ASIA FX-Yuan, baht edge up; Taiwan dollar, rupiah slip
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
July 24, 2017 / 1:51 AM / 17 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Yuan, baht edge up; Taiwan dollar, rupiah slip

2 Min Read

    July 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT.
    
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.870            111.1     +0.21
  Sing dlr               1.362             1.3621     -0.01
  Taiwan dlr             30.458            30.451     -0.02
  Korean won             1117.300          1118.2     +0.08
  Baht                   33.420             33.44     +0.06
  Peso                   50.690             50.71     +0.04
  Rupiah                 13315.000          13312     -0.02
  Rupee                  64.315             64.32     +0.00
  Ringgit                4.282              4.282     +0.01
  Yuan                   6.760             6.7661     +0.10
                                                           
  Change so far in 2017                                    
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2016     Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.870           117.07     +5.59
  Sing dlr               1.362             1.4490     +6.37
  Taiwan dlr             30.458            32.279     +5.98
  Korean won             1117.300         1207.70     +8.09
  Baht                   33.420             35.80     +7.12
  Peso                   50.690             49.72     -1.91
  Rupiah                 13315.000          13470     +1.16
  Rupee                  64.315             67.92     +5.61
  Ringgit                4.282             4.4845     +4.74
  Yuan                   6.760             6.9467     +2.77
 
 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

