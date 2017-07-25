EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies subdued ahead of Fed; peso at 1-week high

(Adds details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick July 25 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies treaded water on Tuesday as the dollar recovered mildly from a 13-month low, while investors refrained from taking big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting later in the global day. The dollar rose marginally against a basket of currencies as investors awaited details from the Fed on its plan to reduce its $4.2 trillion bond portfolio, a move that could put upward pressure on long-term interest rates and drive funds away from emerging markets. "Markets today are taking a cautious stance ahead of the FOMC meeting," Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Banking Group in Singapore, said. "We have also seen the USD getting sold off quite a bit in the past weeks, which has pushed up Asian currencies, such that many of them are at a point where market participants are a bit cautious about pushing them any further," Goh added. The Chinese yuan edged slightly higher against the dollar. China's central bank will inject 140 billion yuan ($20.74 billion) into money markets on Tuesday, traders said. The Philippine peso rose to a more than one-week high against the dollar. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, in his State of the Nation address on Monday called on the Senate to pass a tax reform bill to help finance his administration's $180 billion infrastructure programme. The Indian rupee and the Thai baht edged slightly weaker. SOUTH KOREAN WON The South Korean won eased off four-month highs against the dollar even after the government upgraded its outlook on economic growth this year. "I think the currency is starting to look a bit stretched after a recent strong run," said Khoon Goh. " We'll need to see if the current underlying growth of the economy is set to pick up, which will be important for the won to sustain its strength." South Korea revised its projected economic expansion upwards to 3 percent in 2017, the fastest in three years, and vowed to maintain an expansionary fiscal policy that would support job creation. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar held steady, hovering around the one-week highs stuck against the dollar on Monday, poised for its third consecutive session of gains. "Leading indicators suggest that economic activities will gain further momentum in the months ahead, given that the electronics sector will enter the peak season in 2H, monetary policy remains accommodative and fiscal stimulus is on the way," DBS said in a research note. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0451 GMT CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0451 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 111.020 111.09 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.361 1.3618 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.322 30.359 +0.12 Korean won 1114.700 1114 -0.06 Baht 33.420 33.39 -0.09 Peso 50.635 50.735 +0.20 Rupiah 13318.000 13308 -0.08 Rupee 64.375 64.34 -0.05 Ringgit 4.278 4.276 -0.04 Yuan 6.749 6.7502 +0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.020 117.07 +5.45 Sing dlr 1.361 1.4490 +6.48 Taiwan dlr 30.322 32.279 +6.45 Korean won 1114.700 1207.70 +8.34 Baht 33.420 35.80 +7.12 Peso 50.635 49.72 -1.81 Rupiah 13318.000 13470 +1.14 Rupee 64.375 67.92 +5.51 Ringgit 4.278 4.4845 +4.84 Yuan 6.749 6.9467 +2.94 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)