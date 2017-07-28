EM ASIA FX-Subdued; S.Korean won down

July 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.080 111.22 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3590 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.278 30.252 -0.09 Korean won 1117.800 1112.8 -0.45 Peso 50.560 50.56 +0.00 Rupiah 13322.000 13317 -0.04 Rupee 64.108 64.11 0.00 Ringgit 4.279 4.276 -0.07 Yuan 6.744 6.7409 -0.05 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.080 117.07 +5.39 Sing dlr 1.359 1.4490 +6.61 Taiwan dlr 30.278 32.279 +6.61 Korean won 1117.800 1207.70 +8.04 Peso 50.560 49.72 -1.66 Rupiah 13322.000 13470 +1.11 Rupee 64.108 67.92 +5.95 Ringgit 4.279 4.4845 +4.80 Yuan 6.744 6.9467 +3.01 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)