a month ago
EM ASIA FX-Yuan, won edge up; rupiah down
July 7, 2017 / 1:48 AM / a month ago

EM ASIA FX-Yuan, won edge up; rupiah down

2 Min Read

    July 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              113.490            113.2     -0.26
  Sing dlr               1.383             1.3820     -0.04
  Taiwan dlr             30.611            30.601     -0.03
  Korean won             1157.000          1157.4     +0.03
  Baht                   34.080             34.06     -0.06
  Peso                   50.640             50.67     +0.06
  Rupiah                 13388.000          13387     -0.01
  Rupee                  64.775             64.78     +0.00
  Ringgit                4.296              4.297     +0.02
  Yuan                   6.801             6.8035     +0.04
                                                           
  Change so far in 2017                                    
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2016     Pct Move
  Japan yen              113.490           117.07     +3.15
  Sing dlr               1.383             1.4490     +4.80
  Taiwan dlr             30.611            32.279     +5.45
  Korean won             1157.000         1207.70     +4.38
  Baht                   34.080             35.80     +5.05
  Peso                   50.640             49.72     -1.82
  Rupiah                 13388.000          13470     +0.61
  Rupee                  64.775             67.92     +4.86
  Ringgit                4.296             4.4845     +4.39
  Yuan                   6.801             6.9467     +2.15
 
 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

