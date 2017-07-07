EM ASIA FX-Yuan, won edge up; rupiah down

July 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.490 113.2 -0.26 Sing dlr 1.383 1.3820 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.611 30.601 -0.03 Korean won 1157.000 1157.4 +0.03 Baht 34.080 34.06 -0.06 Peso 50.640 50.67 +0.06 Rupiah 13388.000 13387 -0.01 Rupee 64.775 64.78 +0.00 Ringgit 4.296 4.297 +0.02 Yuan 6.801 6.8035 +0.04 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.490 117.07 +3.15 Sing dlr 1.383 1.4490 +4.80 Taiwan dlr 30.611 32.279 +5.45 Korean won 1157.000 1207.70 +4.38 Baht 34.080 35.80 +5.05 Peso 50.640 49.72 -1.82 Rupiah 13388.000 13470 +0.61 Rupee 64.775 67.92 +4.86 Ringgit 4.296 4.4845 +4.39 Yuan 6.801 6.9467 +2.15 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)