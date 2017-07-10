EM ASIA FX- S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar inch higher

July 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0141 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.120 113.88 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.381 1.3816 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.574 30.610 +0.12 Korean won 1151.300 1154.3 +0.26 Peso 50.610 50.58 -0.06 Rupiah 13405.000 13402 -0.02 Rupee 64.585 64.59 +0.00 Ringgit 4.297 4.297 +0.00 Yuan 6.802 6.8067 +0.07 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 114.120 117.07 +2.58 Sing dlr 1.381 1.4490 +4.89 Taiwan dlr 30.574 32.279 +5.58 Korean won 1151.300 1207.70 +4.90 Peso 50.610 49.72 -1.76 Rupiah 13405.000 13470 +0.48 Rupee 64.585 67.92 +5.16 Ringgit 4.297 4.4845 +4.36 Yuan 6.802 6.9467 +2.13 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)