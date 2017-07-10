FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
EM ASIA FX- S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar inch higher
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 10, 2017 / 1:46 AM / a month ago

EM ASIA FX- S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar inch higher

2 Min Read

    July 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT.
     
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
 Change on the day at 0141 GMT                       
 Currency                  Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                 114.120     113.88        -0.21
 Sing dlr                  1.381       1.3816        +0.01
 Taiwan dlr                30.574      30.610        +0.12
 Korean won                1151.300    1154.3        +0.26
 Peso                      50.610      50.58         -0.06
 Rupiah                    13405.000   13402         -0.02
 Rupee                     64.585      64.59         +0.00
 Ringgit                   4.297       4.297         +0.00
 Yuan                      6.802       6.8067        +0.07
                                                     
 Change so far in 2017                               
 Currency                  Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                 114.120     117.07        +2.58
 Sing dlr                  1.381       1.4490        +4.89
 Taiwan dlr                30.574      32.279        +5.58
 Korean won                1151.300    1207.70       +4.90
 Peso                      50.610      49.72         -1.76
 Rupiah                    13405.000   13470         +0.48
 Rupee                     64.585      67.92         +5.16
 Ringgit                   4.297       4.4845        +4.36
 Yuan                      6.802       6.9467        +2.13
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.