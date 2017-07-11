FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX- S.Korean won, Thai baht edge lower
July 11, 2017 / 1:48 AM / a month ago

EM ASIA FX- S.Korean won, Thai baht edge lower

2 Min Read

    July 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0144 GMT                      
 Currency                 Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                114.120     114.03        -0.08
 Sing dlr                 1.385       1.3845        +0.00
 Taiwan dlr               30.574      30.585        +0.04
 Korean won               1150.500    1149.5        -0.09
 Baht                     34.110      34.081        -0.09
 Peso                     50.740      50.695        -0.09
 Rupiah                   13388.000   13396         +0.06
 Rupee                    64.525      64.53         +0.00
 Ringgit                  4.293       4.295         +0.05
 Yuan                     6.806       6.8030        -0.04
                                                    
 Change so far in 2017                              
 Currency                 Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                114.120     117.07        +2.58
 Sing dlr                 1.385       1.4490        +4.66
 Taiwan dlr               30.574      32.279        +5.58
 Korean won               1150.500    1207.70       +4.97
 Baht                     34.110      35.80         +4.95
 Peso                     50.740      49.72         -2.01
 Rupiah                   13388.000   13470         +0.61
 Rupee                    64.525      67.92         +5.26
 Ringgit                  4.293       4.4845        +4.46
 Yuan                     6.806       6.9467        +2.07
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

