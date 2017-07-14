FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX- Taiwan dollar, Chinese yuan higher; Sing dollar, Philippine peso down
July 14, 2017 / 1:44 AM / a month ago

EM ASIA FX- Taiwan dollar, Chinese yuan higher; Sing dollar, Philippine peso down

2 Min Read

    July 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0136 GMT                      
 Currency                 Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                113.490     113.27        -0.19
 Sing dlr                 1.376       1.3736        -0.20
 Taiwan dlr               30.353      30.385        +0.11
 Korean won               1137.100    1136.3        -0.07
 Baht                     33.920      33.95         +0.09
 Peso                     50.610      50.53         -0.16
 Rupiah                   13345.000   13346         +0.01
 Rupee                    64.440      64.44         +0.00
 Ringgit                  4.291       4.2905        +0.00
 Yuan                     6.780       6.7848        +0.07
                                                    
 Change so far in 2017                              
 Currency                 Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                113.490     117.07        +3.15
 Sing dlr                 1.376       1.4490        +5.28
 Taiwan dlr               30.353      32.279        +6.35
 Korean won               1137.100    1207.70       +6.21
 Baht                     33.920      35.80         +5.54
 Peso                     50.610      49.72         -1.76
 Rupiah                   13345.000   13470         +0.94
 Rupee                    64.440      67.92         +5.40
 Ringgit                  4.291       4.4845        +4.52
 Yuan                     6.780       6.9467        +2.46
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)

