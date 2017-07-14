EM ASIA FX- Taiwan dollar, Chinese yuan higher; Sing dollar, Philippine peso down

July 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.490 113.27 -0.19 Sing dlr 1.376 1.3736 -0.20 Taiwan dlr 30.353 30.385 +0.11 Korean won 1137.100 1136.3 -0.07 Baht 33.920 33.95 +0.09 Peso 50.610 50.53 -0.16 Rupiah 13345.000 13346 +0.01 Rupee 64.440 64.44 +0.00 Ringgit 4.291 4.2905 +0.00 Yuan 6.780 6.7848 +0.07 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.490 117.07 +3.15 Sing dlr 1.376 1.4490 +5.28 Taiwan dlr 30.353 32.279 +6.35 Korean won 1137.100 1207.70 +6.21 Baht 33.920 35.80 +5.54 Peso 50.610 49.72 -1.76 Rupiah 13345.000 13470 +0.94 Rupee 64.440 67.92 +5.40 Ringgit 4.291 4.4845 +4.52 Yuan 6.780 6.9467 +2.46 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)