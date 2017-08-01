FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 1:50 AM / 4 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Largely firm; yuan climbs

2 Min Read

    August 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar
at 0142 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change at 0142 GMT                                          
  Currency                 Latest bid  Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.290             110.25       -0.04
  Sing dlr               1.355               1.3545       -0.03
  Taiwan dlr             30.163              30.227       +0.21
  Korean won             1116.300              1119       +0.24
  Baht                   33.240              33.269       +0.09
  Peso                   50.385               50.46       +0.15
  Rupiah                 13315.000            13324       +0.07
  Rupee                  64.180               64.18        0.00
  Ringgit                4.275                 4.28       +0.13
  Yuan                   6.720               6.7290       +0.14
                                                               
  Change so far                                                
  Currency               Latest bid    End 2016        Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.290             117.07       +6.15
  Sing dlr               1.355               1.4490       +6.95
  Taiwan dlr             30.163              32.279       +7.02
  Korean won             1116.300           1207.70       +8.19
  Baht                   33.240               35.80       +7.70
  Peso                   50.385               49.72       -1.32
  Rupiah                 13315.000            13470       +1.16
  Rupee                  64.180               67.92       +5.83
  Ringgit                4.275               4.4845       +4.91
  Yuan                   6.720               6.9467       +3.38
 
 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

