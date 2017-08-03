EM ASIA FX-Largely down; S.Korean won leads decline

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change at 0135 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 110.630 110.72 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.361 1.3588 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 30.280 30.252 -0.09 Korean won 1128.40 1124 -0.39 0 Baht 33.290 33.28 -0.03 Peso 50.400 50.39 -0.02 Rupiah 13330.0 13323 -0.05 00 Rupee 63.700 63.70 +0.00 Ringgit 4.284 4.284 +0.01 Yuan 6.728 6.7210 -0.11 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 110.630 117.07 +5.82 Sing dlr 1.361 1.4490 +6.47 Taiwan dlr 30.280 32.279 +6.60 Korean won 1128.40 1207.70 +7.03 0 Baht 33.290 35.80 +7.54 Peso 50.400 49.72 -1.35 Rupiah 13330.0 13470 +1.05 00 Rupee 63.700 67.92 +6.62 Ringgit 4.284 4.4845 +4.69 Yuan 6.728 6.9467 +3.25 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru)