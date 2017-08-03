FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Largely down; S.Korean won leads decline
August 3, 2017

EM ASIA FX-Largely down; S.Korean won leads decline

2 Min Read

    Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change at 0135 GMT                            
  Currency                Latest  Previous    Pct
                             bid       day   Move
  Japan yen              110.630    110.72  +0.08
  Sing dlr               1.361      1.3588  -0.16
  Taiwan dlr             30.280     30.252  -0.09
  Korean won             1128.40      1124  -0.39
                         0                  
  Baht                   33.290      33.28  -0.03
  Peso                   50.400      50.39  -0.02
  Rupiah                 13330.0     13323  -0.05
                         00                 
  Rupee                  63.700      63.70  +0.00
  Ringgit                4.284       4.284  +0.01
  Yuan                   6.728      6.7210  -0.11
                                                 
  Change so far in 2017                          
  Currency               Latest   End 2016    Pct
                         bid                 Move
  Japan yen              110.630    117.07  +5.82
  Sing dlr               1.361      1.4490  +6.47
  Taiwan dlr             30.280     32.279  +6.60
  Korean won             1128.40   1207.70  +7.03
                         0                  
  Baht                   33.290      35.80  +7.54
  Peso                   50.400      49.72  -1.35
  Rupiah                 13330.0     13470  +1.05
                         00                 
  Rupee                  63.700      67.92  +6.62
  Ringgit                4.284      4.4845  +4.69
  Yuan                   6.728      6.9467  +3.25
 
 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru)

