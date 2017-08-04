EM ASIA FX-Regional currencies mostly flat; peso inches up

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change at 0147 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 110.080 110.02 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.358 1.3585 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.210 30.227 +0.06 Korean won 1127.80 1128.8 +0.09 0 Baht 33.234 33.25 +0.05 Peso 50.210 50.27 +0.12 Rupiah 13322.0 13325 +0.02 00 Rupee 63.690 63.69 +0.00 Ringgit 4.277 4.277 +0.00 Yuan 6.721 6.7175 -0.06 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 110.080 117.07 +6.35 Sing dlr 1.358 1.4490 +6.70 Taiwan dlr 30.210 32.279 +6.85 Korean won 1127.80 1207.70 +7.08 0 Baht 33.234 35.80 +7.72 Peso 50.210 49.72 -0.98 Rupiah 13322.0 13470 +1.11 00 Rupee 63.690 67.92 +6.64 Ringgit 4.277 4.4845 +4.85 Yuan 6.721 6.9467 +3.36 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)