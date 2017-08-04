FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
EM ASIA FX-Regional currencies mostly flat; peso inches up
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 4, 2017 / 1:56 AM / 9 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Regional currencies mostly flat; peso inches up

2 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change at 0147 GMT                            
  Currency                Latest  Previous    Pct
                             bid       day   Move
  Japan yen              110.080    110.02  -0.05
  Sing dlr               1.358      1.3585  +0.04
  Taiwan dlr             30.210     30.227  +0.06
  Korean won             1127.80    1128.8  +0.09
                         0                  
  Baht                   33.234      33.25  +0.05
  Peso                   50.210      50.27  +0.12
  Rupiah                 13322.0     13325  +0.02
                         00                 
  Rupee                  63.690      63.69  +0.00
  Ringgit                4.277       4.277  +0.00
  Yuan                   6.721      6.7175  -0.06
                                                 
  Change so far in 2017                          
  Currency               Latest   End 2016    Pct
                         bid                 Move
  Japan yen              110.080    117.07  +6.35
  Sing dlr               1.358      1.4490  +6.70
  Taiwan dlr             30.210     32.279  +6.85
  Korean won             1127.80   1207.70  +7.08
                         0                  
  Baht                   33.234      35.80  +7.72
  Peso                   50.210      49.72  -0.98
  Rupiah                 13322.0     13470  +1.11
                         00                 
  Rupee                  63.690      67.92  +6.64
  Ringgit                4.277      4.4845  +4.85
  Yuan                   6.721      6.9467  +3.36
 

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.