6 days ago
EM ASIA FX-Largely down, Philippine peso leads losses
August 7, 2017 / 1:52 AM / 6 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Largely down, Philippine peso leads losses

2 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  
    Change on the day at 0134 GMT : 
  Currency               Latest bid    Previous    Pct Move
                                            day  
  Japan yen              110.710         110.67       -0.04
  Sing dlr               1.359           1.3606       +0.09
  Taiwan dlr             30.193          30.220       +0.09
  Korean won             1126.700          1125       -0.15
  Baht                   33.260          33.246       -0.04
  Peso                   50.280           50.16       -0.24
  Rupiah                 13318.000        13315       -0.02
  Rupee                  63.580           63.58        0.00
  Ringgit                4.280            4.277       -0.07
  Yuan                   6.729           6.7295       +0.01
                                                           
  Change so far in 2017                                    
  Currency               Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.710         117.07       +5.74
  Sing dlr               1.359           1.4490       +6.59
  Taiwan dlr             30.193          32.279       +6.91
  Korean won             1126.700       1207.70       +7.19
  Baht                   33.260           35.80       +7.64
  Peso                   50.280           49.72       -1.11
  Rupiah                 13318.000        13470       +1.14
  Rupee                  63.580           67.92       +6.83
  Ringgit                4.280           4.4845       +4.78
  Yuan                   6.729           6.9467       +3.24
  

 (Reporting by Hanna Paul)

