EM ASIA FX-Largely down, Philippine peso leads losses

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0134 GMT : Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 110.710 110.67 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3606 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.193 30.220 +0.09 Korean won 1126.700 1125 -0.15 Baht 33.260 33.246 -0.04 Peso 50.280 50.16 -0.24 Rupiah 13318.000 13315 -0.02 Rupee 63.580 63.58 0.00 Ringgit 4.280 4.277 -0.07 Yuan 6.729 6.7295 +0.01 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 110.710 117.07 +5.74 Sing dlr 1.359 1.4490 +6.59 Taiwan dlr 30.193 32.279 +6.91 Korean won 1126.700 1207.70 +7.19 Baht 33.260 35.80 +7.64 Peso 50.280 49.72 -1.11 Rupiah 13318.000 13470 +1.14 Rupee 63.580 67.92 +6.83 Ringgit 4.280 4.4845 +4.78 Yuan 6.729 6.9467 +3.24 (Reporting by Hanna Paul)