6 days ago
EM ASIA FX-Singapore dollar, Thai baht edge up
August 8, 2017 / 1:54 AM / 6 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Singapore dollar, Thai baht edge up

2 Min Read

    Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
  Change on day at 0145 GMT :
  Currency                Latest  Previous    Pct
                             bid       day   Move
  Japan yen              110.670    110.73  +0.05
  Sing dlr               1.361      1.3626  +0.14
  Taiwan dlr             30.208     30.234  +0.09
  Korean won             1126.20    1127.1  +0.08
                         0                  
  Baht                   33.270     33.323  +0.16
  Peso                   50.360     50.355  -0.01
  Rupiah                 13319.0     13320  +0.01
                         00                 
  Rupee                  63.795      63.80  +0.00
  Ringgit                4.282       4.282  +0.00
  Yuan                   6.713      6.7214  +0.13
                                                 
  Change so far in 2017                          
  Currency               Latest   End 2016    Pct
                         bid                 Move
  Japan yen              110.670    117.07  +5.78
  Sing dlr               1.361      1.4490  +6.49
  Taiwan dlr             30.208     32.279  +6.86
  Korean won             1126.20   1207.70  +7.24
                         0                  
  Baht                   33.270      35.80  +7.60
  Peso                   50.360      49.72  -1.27
  Rupiah                 13319.0     13470  +1.13
                         00                 
  Rupee                  63.795      67.92  +6.47
  Ringgit                4.282      4.4845  +4.73
  Yuan                   6.713      6.9467  +3.49
  

 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

