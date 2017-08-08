FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Upbeat on China foreign reserves data and muted dollar
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
August 8, 2017 / 6:45 AM / 6 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Upbeat on China foreign reserves data and muted dollar

5 Min Read

    By Hanna Paul
    Aug 8 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were upbeat on Tuesday
after a strong foreign reserves report from China set an
optimistic tone as investors readied for this week's flood of
data from China and the United States.
    Sentiment was also bolstered by Fitch's upward revision of
its world gross domestic product growth estimate to 3 percent in
July. 
    "The revisions are led by emerging markets and China in
particular, whose recovery has been more pronounced than
anticipated," said Brian Coulton, Fitch's chief economist
    Foreign exchange reserves in China, the world's largest,
rose twice as much as expected in July as tight regulation and
the weak dollar kept capital outflows in check.
    China's exports grew 7.2 percent from a year earlier but
were well below the 10.9 percent gain seen in a Reuters poll.

    Impending indicators include July money supply and bank
lending data from China, expected anytime from August 10 to
August 15, and the U.S. July inflation report expected by the
end of the week. 
    The U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, the
personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding
food and energy, has been running at 1.5 percent since March,
has trended away from the central bank's 2 percent target in
recent months.
    "The rally of the greenback from last Friday has stalled
with the dollar holding on to earlier gains as the market looks
past strong employment data and is now awaiting the inflation
release," Mizuho bank said in a note.
    The greenback steadied against a basket of six currencies
 and held firm above levels it sank to last week.
    The regional currencies stayed in positive territory, with
the exception of the Philippine peso which dipped,
after foreign reserves in the Philippines edged lower in July
from June.
    The Thai baht rose 0.2 percent to its strongest
level since May 2015 while the Singapore dollar gained
after two days in negative territory.
    The Japanese yen rose as much as 0.2 percent after
two straight sessions of losses. 
    
    YUAN
    The yuan vaulted to a near 10-month peak, rising
as much as 0.4 percent after the China foreign exchange reserves
data.
    "China data are not particularly exuberant but on a net
effect we still have a buildup in forex reserves and net trade
also came in stronger, said Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist
with Mizuho bank.
     The yuan has risen about 3.7 percent in 2017 but has
largely underperformed when compared with many of its Asian
peers.
    "The remnibi has been one of very gradual moves over time,
so it has got more room to catch up," added Varathan.  
    "Whatever leftover appreciation we see is in sync with the
weaker dollar this year as well as the policy of the PBOC to
have counter-cyclicals fixed." 

    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar at 0559 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
    Change as at 0559 GMT
  Currency                   Latest   Previous      Pct
                                bid        day     Move
  Japan yen               110.560       110.73    +0.15
  Sing dlr                1.360         1.3626    +0.21
  Taiwan dlr              30.198        30.234    +0.12
  Korean won              1124.400      1127.1    +0.24
  Baht                    33.240        33.323    +0.25
  Peso                    50.370        50.355    -0.03
  Rupiah                  13300.000      13320    +0.15
  Rupee                   63.720         63.80    +0.12
  Ringgit                 4.282          4.282    +0.00
  Yuan                    6.698         6.7214    +0.35
                                                       
  Change so far in 2017                                
  Currency                Latest     End 2016       Pct
                          bid                      Move
  Japan yen               110.560       117.07    +5.89
  Sing dlr                1.360         1.4490    +6.57
  Taiwan dlr              30.198        32.279    +6.89
  Korean won              1124.400     1207.70    +7.41
  Baht                    33.240         35.80    +7.70
  Peso                    50.370         49.72    -1.29
  Rupiah                  13300.000      13470    +1.28
  Rupee                   63.720         67.92    +6.59
  Ringgit                 4.282         4.4845    +4.73
  Yuan                    6.698         6.9467    +3.71
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Eric Meijer)

