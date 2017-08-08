EM ASIA FX-Upbeat on China foreign reserves data and muted dollar

By Hanna Paul Aug 8 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were upbeat on Tuesday after a strong foreign reserves report from China set an optimistic tone as investors readied for this week's flood of data from China and the United States. Sentiment was also bolstered by Fitch's upward revision of its world gross domestic product growth estimate to 3 percent in July. "The revisions are led by emerging markets and China in particular, whose recovery has been more pronounced than anticipated," said Brian Coulton, Fitch's chief economist Foreign exchange reserves in China, the world's largest, rose twice as much as expected in July as tight regulation and the weak dollar kept capital outflows in check. China's exports grew 7.2 percent from a year earlier but were well below the 10.9 percent gain seen in a Reuters poll. Impending indicators include July money supply and bank lending data from China, expected anytime from August 10 to August 15, and the U.S. July inflation report expected by the end of the week. The U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding food and energy, has been running at 1.5 percent since March, has trended away from the central bank's 2 percent target in recent months. "The rally of the greenback from last Friday has stalled with the dollar holding on to earlier gains as the market looks past strong employment data and is now awaiting the inflation release," Mizuho bank said in a note. The greenback steadied against a basket of six currencies and held firm above levels it sank to last week. The regional currencies stayed in positive territory, with the exception of the Philippine peso which dipped, after foreign reserves in the Philippines edged lower in July from June. The Thai baht rose 0.2 percent to its strongest level since May 2015 while the Singapore dollar gained after two days in negative territory. The Japanese yen rose as much as 0.2 percent after two straight sessions of losses. YUAN The yuan vaulted to a near 10-month peak, rising as much as 0.4 percent after the China foreign exchange reserves data. "China data are not particularly exuberant but on a net effect we still have a buildup in forex reserves and net trade also came in stronger, said Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist with Mizuho bank. The yuan has risen about 3.7 percent in 2017 but has largely underperformed when compared with many of its Asian peers. "The remnibi has been one of very gradual moves over time, so it has got more room to catch up," added Varathan. "Whatever leftover appreciation we see is in sync with the weaker dollar this year as well as the policy of the PBOC to have counter-cyclicals fixed." The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0559 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as at 0559 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 110.560 110.73 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.360 1.3626 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.198 30.234 +0.12 Korean won 1124.400 1127.1 +0.24 Baht 33.240 33.323 +0.25 Peso 50.370 50.355 -0.03 Rupiah 13300.000 13320 +0.15 Rupee 63.720 63.80 +0.12 Ringgit 4.282 4.282 +0.00 Yuan 6.698 6.7214 +0.35 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 110.560 117.07 +5.89 Sing dlr 1.360 1.4490 +6.57 Taiwan dlr 30.198 32.279 +6.89 Korean won 1124.400 1207.70 +7.41 Baht 33.240 35.80 +7.70 Peso 50.370 49.72 -1.29 Rupiah 13300.000 13470 +1.28 Rupee 63.720 67.92 +6.59 Ringgit 4.282 4.4845 +4.73 Yuan 6.698 6.9467 +3.71 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Eric Meijer)