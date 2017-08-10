FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2017 / 1:43 AM / 4 days ago

CORRECTED-EM ASIA FX-South Korean won weakens, yuan edges up

2 Min Read

 (Corrects headline to show South Korean won weaker at 0133 gmt,
not strengthening.)
    Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    Change as at 0133 GMT
  Currency                   Latest   Previous    Pct
                                bid        day   Move
  Japan yen               110.070       110.06  -0.01
  Sing dlr                1.362         1.3634  +0.10
  Taiwan dlr              30.233        30.218  -0.05
  Korean won              1138.600      1135.2  -0.30
  Baht                    33.230         33.24  +0.03
  Peso                    50.640        50.575  -0.13
  Rupiah                  13335.000      13332  -0.02
  Rupee                   63.830         63.83  +0.00
  Ringgit                 4.285          4.287  +0.05
  Yuan                    6.661         6.6745  +0.20
                                                     
  Change so far in 2017                              
  Currency                Latest     End 2016     Pct
                          bid                    Move
  Japan yen               110.070       117.07  +6.36
  Sing dlr                1.362         1.4490  +6.38
  Taiwan dlr              30.233        32.279  +6.77
  Korean won              1138.600     1207.70  +6.07
  Baht                    33.230         35.80  +7.73
  Peso                    50.640         49.72  -1.82
  Rupiah                  13335.000      13470  +1.01
  Rupee                   63.830         67.92  +6.41
  Ringgit                 4.285         4.4845  +4.66
  Yuan                    6.661         6.9467  +4.29
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul)

