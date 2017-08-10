CORRECTED-EM ASIA FX-South Korean won weakens, yuan edges up

(Corrects headline to show South Korean won weaker at 0133 gmt, not strengthening.) Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as at 0133 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 110.070 110.06 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.362 1.3634 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.233 30.218 -0.05 Korean won 1138.600 1135.2 -0.30 Baht 33.230 33.24 +0.03 Peso 50.640 50.575 -0.13 Rupiah 13335.000 13332 -0.02 Rupee 63.830 63.83 +0.00 Ringgit 4.285 4.287 +0.05 Yuan 6.661 6.6745 +0.20 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 110.070 117.07 +6.36 Sing dlr 1.362 1.4490 +6.38 Taiwan dlr 30.233 32.279 +6.77 Korean won 1138.600 1207.70 +6.07 Baht 33.230 35.80 +7.73 Peso 50.640 49.72 -1.82 Rupiah 13335.000 13470 +1.01 Rupee 63.830 67.92 +6.41 Ringgit 4.285 4.4845 +4.66 Yuan 6.661 6.9467 +4.29 (Reporting by Hanna Paul)