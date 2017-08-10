EM ASIA FX-Korean won falls to 4-week low as North Korea tensions persist

By Hanna Paul Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Korean won weakened significantly again and nearly all emerging Asian currencies were soft on Thursday amid simmering tensions between North Korea and the United States. The North Korean state media, describing President Donald Trump's warning of "fire and fury" as a "load of nonsense" said they aim to develop a plan by mid-August to launch four missiles at the U.S. territory of Guam. Mizuho Bank, in a note, said that tensions "showing no signs of easing" after North Korea statement on Guam, said "we think Korean assets could remain under pressure in the near-term".," The Korean won slipped as much as 0.8 percent against the dollar to levels unseen since July 12. On Wednesday, it shed 0.9 percent The Taiwan dollar on Thursday fell 0.3 percent, putting it on track for its worst day in more than three weeks. The yen, which gained 0.2 percent on Wednesday, edged up marginally as demand for it as a safe-haven - which can increased when geopolitical anxiety rises - tapered off. The dollar remained steady against a basket of six currencies. The Indonesian rupiah slipped by about 0.1 percent to its lowest in over 4 weeks. On Tuesday, disappointing second-quarter growth data was announced, and on Wednesday, the government reported that June retail sales grew at less than half the pace of a year earlier. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso, which has weakened the past three days, dipped 0.3 percent to its lowest in over 2 weeks. The trade deficit narrowed in June from the previous month and imports fell 2.5 percent from a year earlier. The Philippine central bank is expected to stand pat on interest rates in its policy meeting later on Thursday, according to a Reuters poll. YUAN The Chinese yuan was up marginally after the central bank set the yuan midpoint at 6.6770 to the dollar, the highest level 10-1/2 months. The currency has strengthened against the dollar the past three days. "Yuan is expected to remain relatively steady or strong compared to regional peers," Scotiabank said in a note on Thursday. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0459 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as at 0459 Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 110.000 110.06 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3634 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.314 30.218 -0.32 Korean won 1144.000 1135.2 -0.77 Baht 33.264 33.24 -0.07 Peso 50.710 50.575 -0.27 Rupiah 13342.000 13332 -0.07 Rupee 63.990 63.83 -0.25 Ringgit 4.292 4.287 -0.12 Yuan 6.671 6.6745 +0.05 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 110.000 117.07 +6.43 Sing dlr 1.364 1.4490 +6.20 Taiwan dlr 30.314 32.279 +6.48 Korean won 1144.000 1207.70 +5.57 Baht 33.264 35.80 +7.62 Peso 50.710 49.72 -1.95 Rupiah 13342.000 13470 +0.96 Rupee 63.990 67.92 +6.14 Ringgit 4.292 4.4845 +4.49 Yuan 6.671 6.9467 +4.13 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)