CORRECTED-EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Malaysian ringgit firm
December 5, 2017 / 2:00 AM / 2 days ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Removes reference to Thai baht in headline and tables as Thai
markets are closed for a holiday on Tuesday)
    Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Tuesday.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR: CHANGE AT 0150 GMT
    
  Change on the day at 0150 GMT                             
  Currency                         Latest  Previous      Pct
                                      bid       day     Move
  Japan yen                       112.46      112.4    -0.05
  Sing dlr                        1.3458     1.3472    +0.10
  Taiwan dlr                      30.023     30.036    +0.04
  Korean won                      1086       1088.7    +0.29
  Peso                            50.570     50.665    +0.19
  Rupiah                          13513       13525    +0.09
  Rupee                           64.37       64.37     0.00
  Ringgit                         4.049        4.06    +0.27
  Yuan                            6.616      6.6166    +0.02
                                                            
  Change so far in 2017                                     
  Currency                        Latest   End 2016      Pct
                                  bid                   Move
  Japan yen                       112.46     117.07    +4.10
  Sing dlr                        1.3458     1.4490    +7.67
  Taiwan dlr                      30.023     32.279    +7.51
  Korean won                      1086      1207.70   +11.26
  Peso                            50.570      49.72    -1.68
  Rupiah                          13513       13470    -0.32
  Rupee                           64.370      67.92    +5.51
  Ringgit                         4.049      4.4845   +10.76
  Yuan                            6.616      6.9467    +5.01
 

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)

