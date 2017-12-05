CORRECTED-EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Malaysian ringgit firm

(Removes reference to Thai baht in headline and tables as Thai markets are closed for a holiday on Tuesday) Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Tuesday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR: CHANGE AT 0150 GMT Change on the day at 0150 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 112.46 112.4 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.3458 1.3472 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.023 30.036 +0.04 Korean won 1086 1088.7 +0.29 Peso 50.570 50.665 +0.19 Rupiah 13513 13525 +0.09 Rupee 64.37 64.37 0.00 Ringgit 4.049 4.06 +0.27 Yuan 6.616 6.6166 +0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 112.46 117.07 +4.10 Sing dlr 1.3458 1.4490 +7.67 Taiwan dlr 30.023 32.279 +7.51 Korean won 1086 1207.70 +11.26 Peso 50.570 49.72 -1.68 Rupiah 13513 13470 -0.32 Rupee 64.370 67.92 +5.51 Ringgit 4.049 4.4845 +10.76 Yuan 6.616 6.9467 +5.01 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)