FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won firms; yuan, Malaysian ringgit weaken
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Zimbabwe
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
Technology
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 21, 2017 / 1:51 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won firms; yuan, Malaysian ringgit weaken

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Corrects direction of Malaysian Ringgit move in headline and
table)
    Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Tuesday.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 Change on the day at 0133 GMT                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.55      112.62        +0.06
 Sing dlr                     1.3574      1.3566        -0.06
 Taiwan dlr                   30.089      30.102        +0.04
 Korean won                   1098        1100.6        +0.26
 Baht                         32.820      32.754        -0.20
 Peso                         50.810      50.79         -0.04
 Rupiah                       13543       13533         -0.07
 Rupee                        65.11       65.11         +0.00
 Ringgit                      4.1505      4.148         -0.06
 Yuan                         6.639       6.6300        -0.13
                                                        
 Change so far in 2017                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.55      117.07        +4.02
 Sing dlr                     1.3574      1.4490        +6.75
 Taiwan dlr                   30.089      32.279        +7.28
 Korean won                   1098        1207.70       +10.01
 Baht                         32.820      35.80         +9.08
 Peso                         50.810      49.72         -2.15
 Rupiah                       13543       13470         -0.54
 Rupee                        65.105      67.92         +4.32
 Ringgit                      4.148       4.4845        +8.11
 Yuan                         6.639       6.9467        +4.64
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.