CORRECTED-EM ASIA FX-S.Korean won firms; yuan, Malaysian ringgit weaken

(Corrects direction of Malaysian Ringgit move in headline and table) Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Tuesday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0133 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.55 112.62 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.3574 1.3566 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.089 30.102 +0.04 Korean won 1098 1100.6 +0.26 Baht 32.820 32.754 -0.20 Peso 50.810 50.79 -0.04 Rupiah 13543 13533 -0.07 Rupee 65.11 65.11 +0.00 Ringgit 4.1505 4.148 -0.06 Yuan 6.639 6.6300 -0.13 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.55 117.07 +4.02 Sing dlr 1.3574 1.4490 +6.75 Taiwan dlr 30.089 32.279 +7.28 Korean won 1098 1207.70 +10.01 Baht 32.820 35.80 +9.08 Peso 50.810 49.72 -2.15 Rupiah 13543 13470 -0.54 Rupee 65.105 67.92 +4.32 Ringgit 4.148 4.4845 +8.11 Yuan 6.639 6.9467 +4.64 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)