EM ASIA FX-Asia currencies soft ahead of US jobs; won hurt by equity sell-off
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
August 3, 2017 / 5:44 AM / 2 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Asia currencies soft ahead of US jobs; won hurt by equity sell-off

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    By Anusha Ravindranath
    Aug 3 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies traded flat
to lower on Thursday as caution prevailed ahead of a key U.S.
jobs report that could influence the Federal Reserve's timing on
interest rate hikes. 
    U.S. private employers added 178,000 jobs in July, below
economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor
showed on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's more
comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
    "I think people are reducing risk or booking profits ahead
of U.S. payrolls on Friday," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia
strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB).
    "As long as that doesn't surprise to the upside
considerably, the dollar weakness and Asian FX strength will
continue next week." Yokota added.
    Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on
Wednesday that the U.S. economy will likely be strong enough for
the Fed to trim its bond holdings in September, a sign the
central bank was close to unwinding a controversial stimulus
tool.
    "I think tapering is priced in and won't have an impact, the
market is much more focused on the next rate hike, especially
the one in December," Yokota said.
    Broadly, markets can expect a balance-sheet wind-down to
begin soon, while opinions on rate hikes could be split within
the FOMC, Mizuho Bank said in a note.
    Wall Street's top banks expect the Fed to announce the start
of its balance sheet normalisation at its September policy
meeting and sees stimulus reduction as more of a priority than
another rate hike, a Reuters poll found in June.
    The U.S. dollar crawled back from its 15-month low against a
basket of currencies on Thursday, and the dollar index
edged up 0.1 percent at 0319 GMT.
    In Asia, slumping South Korean equities further pressured
the won, which depreciated to a more than two-week
low. 
    The Singapore dollar fell for a third session, while
the Taiwan dollar weakened to its lowest in a week
before paring losses to inch higher.
    The yuan slipped to its lowest in nearly two
weeks.
    
    KOREAN WON 
    The won lost as much as 0.5 percent against the dollar.
    The currency tracked weakness in South Korean stocks
which tumbled in the wake of a sell-off in tech stocks and
construction firms. These sectors came under pressure after the
government announced fresh curbs to cool the housing market.

      
    INDIAN RUPEE
    The Indian rupee rose as much as 0.2 percent
against the U.S. dollar
    The currency soared to a more than two-year high amid heavy
selling of dollars by foreign banks. The Reserve Bank of India's
 decision on Wednesday to cut interest rates - the first easing
by an Asian central bank this year - had only a mild impact on
the currency, traders said.
 
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the
dollar at  0454 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change at  0454 GMT                           
  Currency                Latest  Previous    Pct
                             bid       day   Move
  Japan yen              110.670    110.72  +0.05
  Sing dlr               1.360      1.3588  -0.10
  Taiwan dlr             30.207     30.252  +0.15
  Korean won             1127.40      1124  -0.30
                         0                  
  Baht                   33.280      33.28  +0.00
  Peso                   50.375      50.39  +0.03
  Rupiah                 13329.0     13323  -0.05
                         00                 
  Rupee                  63.573      63.70  +0.20
  Ringgit                4.284       4.284  +0.01
  Yuan                   6.727      6.7210  -0.09
                                                 
  Change so far in 2017                          
  Currency               Latest   End 2016    Pct
                         bid                 Move
  Japan yen              110.670    117.07  +5.78
  Sing dlr               1.360      1.4490  +6.54
  Taiwan dlr             30.207     32.279  +6.86
  Korean won             1127.40   1207.70  +7.12
                         0                  
  Baht                   33.280      35.80  +7.57
  Peso                   50.375      49.72  -1.30
  Rupiah                 13329.0     13470  +1.06
                         00                 
  Rupee                  63.573      67.92  +6.84
  Ringgit                4.284      4.4845  +4.69
  Yuan                   6.727      6.9467  +3.26
 



 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.