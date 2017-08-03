EM ASIA FX-Asia currencies soft ahead of US jobs; won hurt by equity sell-off

(Adds text, updates prices) By Anusha Ravindranath Aug 3 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies traded flat to lower on Thursday as caution prevailed ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could influence the Federal Reserve's timing on interest rate hikes. U.S. private employers added 178,000 jobs in July, below economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday. "I think people are reducing risk or booking profits ahead of U.S. payrolls on Friday," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB). "As long as that doesn't surprise to the upside considerably, the dollar weakness and Asian FX strength will continue next week." Yokota added. Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday that the U.S. economy will likely be strong enough for the Fed to trim its bond holdings in September, a sign the central bank was close to unwinding a controversial stimulus tool. "I think tapering is priced in and won't have an impact, the market is much more focused on the next rate hike, especially the one in December," Yokota said. Broadly, markets can expect a balance-sheet wind-down to begin soon, while opinions on rate hikes could be split within the FOMC, Mizuho Bank said in a note. Wall Street's top banks expect the Fed to announce the start of its balance sheet normalisation at its September policy meeting and sees stimulus reduction as more of a priority than another rate hike, a Reuters poll found in June. The U.S. dollar crawled back from its 15-month low against a basket of currencies on Thursday, and the dollar index edged up 0.1 percent at 0319 GMT. In Asia, slumping South Korean equities further pressured the won, which depreciated to a more than two-week low. The Singapore dollar fell for a third session, while the Taiwan dollar weakened to its lowest in a week before paring losses to inch higher. The yuan slipped to its lowest in nearly two weeks. KOREAN WON The won lost as much as 0.5 percent against the dollar. The currency tracked weakness in South Korean stocks which tumbled in the wake of a sell-off in tech stocks and construction firms. These sectors came under pressure after the government announced fresh curbs to cool the housing market. INDIAN RUPEE The Indian rupee rose as much as 0.2 percent against the U.S. dollar The currency soared to a more than two-year high amid heavy selling of dollars by foreign banks. The Reserve Bank of India's decision on Wednesday to cut interest rates - the first easing by an Asian central bank this year - had only a mild impact on the currency, traders said. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0454 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change at 0454 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 110.670 110.72 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.360 1.3588 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.207 30.252 +0.15 Korean won 1127.40 1124 -0.30 0 Baht 33.280 33.28 +0.00 Peso 50.375 50.39 +0.03 Rupiah 13329.0 13323 -0.05 00 Rupee 63.573 63.70 +0.20 Ringgit 4.284 4.284 +0.01 Yuan 6.727 6.7210 -0.09 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 110.670 117.07 +5.78 Sing dlr 1.360 1.4490 +6.54 Taiwan dlr 30.207 32.279 +6.86 Korean won 1127.40 1207.70 +7.12 0 Baht 33.280 35.80 +7.57 Peso 50.375 49.72 -1.30 Rupiah 13329.0 13470 +1.06 00 Rupee 63.573 67.92 +6.84 Ringgit 4.284 4.4845 +4.69 Yuan 6.727 6.9467 +3.26 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)