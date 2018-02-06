EM ASIA FX-Asia FX hit by equities rout, yuan holds steady

* Equity sell-off leads to weaker currencies * China's yuan maintains relative stability * Philippine peso weakens despite stronger CPI data (Adds text, updates prices) By Aaron Saldanha Feb 6 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies lost further ground against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as investor sentiment was battered by a global sell-off in equities. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 3.5 percent to a one-month low, extending Monday's fall of 1.6 percent. "The capital outflow coming out because of the stock market dumping right now is weighing on sentiment," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at OANDA. "What we are seeing is a stronger U.S. dollar profile... we tend to panic when we have moves like this and we all know this so we pull out of the market and like to be the first out of the market." The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 89.610. Since Friday, when the selloff in equities began in earnest, the index has gained about 1.1 percent. However, the dollar weakened against Japan's yen, another safe haven currency, losing as much as 0.6 percent. South Korea's won was 0.58 percent weaker against the dollar. The currency touched its lowest level since November, 2017, before recovering some lost ground. The Thai baht was also among the region's biggest losers for a second straight day, weakening nearly 0.4 percent. Similarly, the Taiwan dollar slipped 0.3 percent and the Malaysian ringgit fell 0.4 percent. India's rupee followed suit, losing about 0.35 percent ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting on Wednesday. The Singapore dollar weakened marginally on Tuesday, after firming about 0.17 percent the previous day. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso eased 0.1 percent, while the country's equity index dropped as much as 2.7 percent. Data showed the consumer price index rose 4.0 percent in January from a year earlier, above a Reuters poll forecast. The inflation figure matched the top end of the central bank's 2-4 percent comfort range and the central bank said it stands ready to "take timely action." CHINESE YUAN In contrast to the region's volatility, the Chinese yuan was on an even keel and was slightly firmer against the dollar. "Later on this year, Chinese government bonds are going to be included in a lot of bond indexes and I think people are starting to look at buying the yuan," OANDA's Innes said. "When we go into asset rotation into bonds, I think the attractiveness of Chinese bond yields, especially if they are going to be included in the broader basket of MSCI, plays out well." The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0520 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on day at 0520 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 108.740 109.09 +0.32 Sing dlr 1.322 1.3215 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.404 29.307 -0.33 Korean won 1094.900 1088.5 -0.58 Baht 31.640 31.52 -0.38 Peso 51.570 51.51 -0.12 Rupiah 13600.000 13520 -0.59 Rupee 64.285 64.06 -0.35 Ringgit 3.914 3.898 -0.41 Yuan 6.292 6.2940 +0.03 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 108.740 112.67 +3.61 Sing dlr 1.322 1.3373 +1.17 Taiwan dlr 29.404 29.848 +1.51 Korean won 1094.900 1070.50 -2.23 Baht 31.640 32.58 +2.97 Peso 51.570 49.93 -3.18 Rupiah 13600.000 13565 -0.26 Rupee 64.285 63.87 -0.65 Ringgit 3.914 4.0440 +3.32 Yuan 6.292 6.5069 +3.42 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)