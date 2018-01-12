EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies broadly firmer as dollar slumps

(Adds text, updates prices) By Aditya Soni Jan 12 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were broadly firmer on Friday, as the dollar slumped in the wake of weak factory inflation data and hawkish comments from the European Central Bank. The euro firmed against the dollar on Thursday after minutes of the ECB's December meeting suggested that policymakers could soon start preparing markets for the end of the central bank's massive stimulus scheme. Meanwhile, U.S. producer prices in December fell for the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years amid declining costs for services, which could temper expectations that inflation will accelerate in 2018. That further added to weakness in the dollar. "The U.S. dollar was hammered on the back of mildly hawkish European Central Bank minutes and a big miss on U.S. December PPI which fell for the first time in 16 months," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at CFD and FX provider AxiTrader, in a note. The Korean won led gains among regional currencies, firming 0.8 percent. However, the won was on track for its first weekly loss in five weeks. The Malaysian ringgit strengthened 0.4 percent and was on track to end the week 0.6 percent higher. The Indian rupee firmed 0.2 percent, ahead of the release of inflation data later in the day. India's retail inflation likely rose to a 17-month high in December, boosted by increased prices for some foods and the impact of higher pay for government employees, a Reuters poll showed. A pick-up in inflation could push the central bank to tighten monetary policy, as India's central bank restated a neutral stance in December but said that "all possibilities are on the table" depending on how price pressures and growth pan out. BAHT The Thai baht strengthened 0.3 percent, and was on track to end the week 1 percent higher, the best among regional currencies. Thailand expects to receive investment proposals of 720 billion baht ($22.56 billion) this year, up 12 percent from 2017, the investment promotion agency said on Friday. The nation's solid fundamentals and continued bond portfolio inflows continue to support the rise of the baht, said Qi Gao, FX Strategist (EM Asia) at Scotiabank. YUAN The Chinese yuan strengthened 0.3 percent, after data showed China's December exports beat analyst estimates and the trade surplus rose to $54 billion, the highest since January 2016. Exports from the world's second-largest economy beat forecasts, up 10.9 percent from a year earlier, while imports missed market expectations, rising only 4.5 percent, official data showed. Chang Wei Liang, FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said that despite the softening in import numbers, exports were in line with expectations and the trade balance blew past market forecasts. This could offer incremental support for the yuan given that exporters are likely to keep a bid on the yuan for now. ASIAN CURRENCY POSITIONING Investors raised bullish bets on most Asian currencies over the last three weeks, as the dollar was hit by uncertainty over the pace of U.S. rate increases, the euro rally and possible tapering of Japanese stimulus. Among regional currencies, long positions on the Indian rupee reached its highest since August 2017, while the yuan saw bullish positions being raised to their most since Sept. 9. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Friday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0620 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.240 111.24 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.328 1.3292 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.599 29.605 +0.02 Korean won 1064.000 1072 +0.75 Baht 31.900 32 +0.31 Peso 50.300 50.36 +0.12 Rupiah 13360.000 13397 +0.28 Rupee 63.530 63.66 +0.20 Ringgit 3.970 3.985 +0.38 Yuan 6.478 6.4978 +0.31 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 111.250 112.67 +1.28 Sing dlr 1.328 1.3373 +0.69 Taiwan dlr 29.599 29.848 +0.84 Korean won 1064.000 1070.50 +0.61 Baht 31.900 32.58 +2.13 Peso 50.300 49.93 -0.74 Rupiah 13360.000 13565 +1.53 Rupee 63.530 63.87 +0.54 Ringgit 3.970 4.0440 +1.86 Yuan 6.478 6.5069 +0.45 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)