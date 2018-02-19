EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies consolidate in holiday-thinned trade; peso hits 11-1/2 yr low

(Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy Feb 19 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies consolidated on Monday as low liquidity and an absence of currency market catalysts limited gains, but strong regional equity markets propped them up. South Korea's KOSPI index rose 0.9 percent, while Singapore's Straits Times index and Malaysia's Bursa Malaysia KLCI index rose about 1 percent each. The South Korean won, which resumed trading after a two-day Lunar New Year holiday, rose nearly 1 percent, leading the regional currencies' gains on the day. "In terms of the Asia FX movements, the most of what we are seeing is the reflection of what happened on the U.S. close on Friday," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Banking Group (Singapore). "However with most markets closed, we can't read much into the price action today." The S&P 500 index rose on Friday to mark its biggest weekly increase in five years. Currency markets in China and Taiwan were closed for Lunar New Year and India is shut for a banking holiday. The Philippine peso hit its lowest level in more than 11 years, weighed down by the central bank's decision to cut banks' reserve requirement ratios. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reduced banks' 20 percent reserve ratio requirement by 1 percent, a move that is expected to pump more than $1.5 billion into the economy. "A cut at this time of rising inflationary pressures may stoke investor concerns of even higher levels of inflation, which is why the peso sold off this morning," the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ said in a report. The Thai baht also dropped more than a quarter percent as Thailand's economy grew slightly less than expected in the fourth quarter. The Japanese yen, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit all traded flat on the day. The dollar found some traction after sharp declines in the past week due to concerns over widening U.S. trade and budget deficits and speculation that Washington might pursue a weak dollar strategy. The dollar index against a group of six major peers was steady at 89.045. "Broader term perspective, we maintain our view that broad dollar down-trend is likely to remain in place," Maybank said in a report. "We see opportunities for relative value plays in Asia, favouring currencies that benefit from the export-led recovery and commodity price rebound." The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0617 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change as of 0617 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 106.490 106.3 -0.18 Sing dl 1.312 1.3118 +0.01 Taiwan dl* 29.342 29.358 +0.05 Korean won 1067.000 1077.2 +0.96 Baht 31.320 31.24 -0.26 Peso 52.340 52 -0.65 Rupiah 13551.00 13557 +0.04 0 Rupee* 64.210 64.21 +0.00 Ring 3.887 3.891 +0.10 Yuan* 6.345 6.3400 -0.08 * Closed for market holiday Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest End 2017 Pct bid Move Japan yen 106.490 112.67 +5.80 Sing dl 1.312 1.3373 +1.95 Taiwan dl 29.342 29.848 +1.72 Korean won 1067.000 1070.50 +0.33 Baht 31.320 32.58 +4.02 Peso 52.340 49.93 -4.60 Rupiah 13551.00 13565 +0.10 0 Rupee 64.210 63.87 -0.53 Ring 3.887 4.0440 +4.04 Yuan 6.345 6.5069 +2.55 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)