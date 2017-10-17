EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies dip on Fed speculation, peso rises

* Chinese yuan at 1-week low against dollar * Philippine peso, Japanese yen sole gainers (Adds details, updates numbers) By Ambar Warrick Oct 17 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies retreated against the dollar on Tuesday as the greenback strengthened following a report that U.S. President Donald Trump was favouring a policy hawk as the next head of the Federal Reserve. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies, supported by a rise in Treasury yields after Bloomberg reported that President Trump was favouring Stanford economist John Taylor, seen as more hawkish than current Chair Janet Yellen, to head the U.S. central bank. "I think the implication is that it would be positive for the U.S. dollar rather than negative for Asian currencies per se. If you look at Asian currencies today, they're reflecting the possibility of a stronger dollar if John Taylor becomes the FOMC chair, as among all the candidates I think Taylor is the most hawkish," said Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist at Bank of Singapore. A hawkish Fed could prompt investors to shift into U.S. assets on the prospect of better yields, triggering capital outflows from emerging markets. The Chinese yuan dipped to a 1-week low against the dollar. The currency is expected to remain subdued in the near term, with investors cautious ahead of a key leadership meeting and other economic data due later in the week. "While big political decisions are being made, the Chinese economy appears to remain robust, evidenced by recent solid trade and CPI data, as Beijing's latitude to allow policy to engineer a "soft landing" remains intact," Mizuho Bank said in a research note. The Korean won also edged down against the dollar. Tensions over the Korean peninsula persisted, as South Korea and the United States began week-long joint navy drills in the waters around the Korean peninsula on Monday, amid high tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile programme. The Singapore dollar fell against the dollar. The island state's non-oil domestic exports in September fell unexpectedly from a year earlier, due to a contraction in electronic shipments. PESO The Philippine peso rose to a 1-week high against the dollar on Tuesday in stark contrast to weakness in other Asian currencies. "I think the rise today could be due to the remittance numbers for August, which were higher than expected," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. Remittances in the Philippines rose to a 5-month high in August. The country is one of the world's largest recipients of remittances, with millions of Filipinos working overseas sending home money that helps power domestic consumption, a key driver of economic growth. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0419 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.080 112.18 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3510 -0.30 Taiwan dlr 30.180 30.158 -0.07 Korean won 1131.700 1127.8 -0.34 Baht 33.080 33.06 -0.06 Peso 51.300 51.39 +0.18 Rupiah 13492.000 13480 -0.09 Rupee 64.893 64.74 -0.24 Ringgit 4.222 4.2155 -0.14 Yuan 6.602 6.5890 -0.20 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.080 117.07 +4.45 Sing dlr 1.355 1.4490 +6.94 Taiwan dlr 30.180 32.279 +6.95 Korean won 1131.700 1207.70 +6.72 Baht 33.080 35.80 +8.22 Peso 51.300 49.72 -3.08 Rupiah 13492.000 13470 -0.16 Rupee 64.893 67.92 +4.67 Ringgit 4.222 4.4845 +6.23 Yuan 6.602 6.9467 +5.22 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)