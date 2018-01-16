EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies down; S.Korean won lead declines

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Tuesday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0159 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 110.78 110.52 -0.23 0 Sing dlr 1.322 1.3207 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.557 29.542 -0.05 Korean won 1065.5 1062.7 -0.26 00 Baht 31.930 31.89 -0.13 Peso 50.425 50.37 -0.11 Rupiah 13335. 13334 -0.01 000 Rupee 63.485 63.49 0.00 Ringgit 3.955 3.954 -0.03 Yuan 6.439 6.4363 -0.04 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest End 2017 Pct bid Move Japan yen 110.78 112.67 +1.71 0 Sing dlr 1.322 1.3373 +1.16 Taiwan dlr 29.557 29.848 +0.98 Korean won 1065.5 1070.50 +0.47 00 Baht 31.930 32.58 +2.04 Peso 50.425 49.93 -0.98 Rupiah 13335. 13565 +1.72 000 Rupee 63.485 63.87 +0.61 Ringgit 3.955 4.0440 +2.25 Yuan 6.439 6.5069 +1.06 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)