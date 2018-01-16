FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 2:08 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies down; S.Korean won lead declines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Tuesday.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day                           
    at 0159 GMT                        
  Currency           Latest  Previous      Pct
                        bid       day     Move
  Japan yen          110.78    110.52    -0.23
                     0                 
  Sing dlr           1.322     1.3207    -0.09
  Taiwan dlr         29.557    29.542    -0.05
  Korean won         1065.5    1062.7    -0.26
                     00                
  Baht               31.930     31.89    -0.13
  Peso               50.425     50.37    -0.11
  Rupiah             13335.     13334    -0.01
                     000               
  Rupee              63.485     63.49     0.00
  Ringgit            3.955      3.954    -0.03
  Yuan               6.439     6.4363    -0.04
                                              
  Change so far in                            
 2018                                  
  Currency           Latest  End 2017      Pct
                     bid                  Move
  Japan yen          110.78    112.67    +1.71
                     0                 
  Sing dlr           1.322     1.3373    +1.16
  Taiwan dlr         29.557    29.848    +0.98
  Korean won         1065.5   1070.50    +0.47
                     00                
  Baht               31.930     32.58    +2.04
  Peso               50.425     49.93    -0.98
  Rupiah             13335.     13565    +1.72
                     000               
  Rupee              63.485     63.87    +0.61
  Ringgit            3.955     4.0440    +2.25
  Yuan               6.439     6.5069    +1.06
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)
