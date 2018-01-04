FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies drop; S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead falls
Sections
Featured
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
Markets
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
Apple, researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
CYBER RISK
Apple, researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
'Game of Thrones' last season set for 2019
Entertainment
'Game of Thrones' last season set for 2019
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
January 4, 2018 / 1:53 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies drop; S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                   
 Change on the day at 0140 GMT                               
 Currency                          Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                         112.750     112.49        -0.23
 Sing dlr                          1.331       1.3292        -0.14
 Taiwan dlr                        29.607      29.600        -0.02
 Korean won                        1067.900    1064.5        -0.32
 Baht                              32.360      32.3          -0.19
 Peso                              49.905      49.81         -0.19
 Rupiah                            13478.000   13473         -0.04
 Rupee                             63.530      63.53          0.00
 Ringgit                           4.024       4.012         -0.30
 Yuan                              6.512       6.5005        -0.17
                                                             
 Change so far                                               
 Currency                          Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen                         112.750     112.67        -0.07
 Sing dlr                          1.331       1.3373        +0.47
 Taiwan dlr                        29.607      29.848        +0.81
 Korean won                        1067.900    1070.50       +0.24
 Baht                              32.360      32.58         +0.68
 Peso                              49.905      49.93         +0.05
 Rupiah                            13478.000   13565         +0.65
 Rupee                             63.530      63.87         +0.54
 Ringgit                           4.024       4.0440        +0.50
 Yuan                              6.512       6.5069        -0.07
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.