EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies edge higher, Japanese yen leads gains
October 26, 2017 / 1:42 AM / in 2 days

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies edge higher, Japanese yen leads gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR    
  Change on the day at                                      
        0134 GMT                                   
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen              113.42            113.73      +0.27
  Sing dlr               1.3590            1.3602      +0.09
  Taiwan dlr             30.243            30.266      +0.08
  Korean won             1125              1127.9      +0.24
  Peso                   51.680             51.77      +0.17
  Rupiah                 13552              13575      +0.17
  Rupee                  64.89              64.89      +0.00
  Ringgit                4.227              4.234      +0.17
  Yuan                   6.635             6.6400      +0.08
                                                            
  Change so far in 2017                                     
  Currency               Latest bid  End 2016       Pct Move
  Japan yen              113.42            117.07      +3.22
  Sing dlr               1.3590            1.4490      +6.62
  Taiwan dlr             30.243            32.279      +6.73
  Korean won             1125             1207.70      +7.33
  Peso                   51.680             49.72      -3.79
  Rupiah                 13552              13470      -0.61
  Rupee                  64.890             67.92      +4.67
  Ringgit                4.227             4.4845      +6.09
  Yuan                   6.635             6.9467      +4.71
 
 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

