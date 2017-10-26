EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies edge higher, Japanese yen leads gains

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0134 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.42 113.73 +0.27 Sing dlr 1.3590 1.3602 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.243 30.266 +0.08 Korean won 1125 1127.9 +0.24 Peso 51.680 51.77 +0.17 Rupiah 13552 13575 +0.17 Rupee 64.89 64.89 +0.00 Ringgit 4.227 4.234 +0.17 Yuan 6.635 6.6400 +0.08 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.42 117.07 +3.22 Sing dlr 1.3590 1.4490 +6.62 Taiwan dlr 30.243 32.279 +6.73 Korean won 1125 1207.70 +7.33 Peso 51.680 49.72 -3.79 Rupiah 13552 13470 -0.61 Rupee 64.890 67.92 +4.67 Ringgit 4.227 4.4845 +6.09 Yuan 6.635 6.9467 +4.71 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)