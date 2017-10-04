EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies edge up, Indonesian rupiah leads gains

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0151 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 112.620 112.84 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3619 +0.20 Baht 33.340 33.435 +0.28 Peso 50.970 51.05 +0.16 Rupiah 13490.000 13540 +0.37 Rupee 65.495 65.50 0.00 Ringgit 4.226 4.2375 +0.27 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.620 117.07 +3.95 Sing dlr 1.359 1.4490 +6.61 Baht 33.340 35.80 +7.38 Peso 50.970 49.72 -2.45 Rupiah 13490.000 13470 -0.15 Rupee 65.495 67.92 +3.70 Ringgit 4.226 4.4845 +6.12 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)