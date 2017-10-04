FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies edge up, Indonesian rupiah leads gains
October 4, 2017 / 2:01 AM / 14 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies edge up, Indonesian rupiah leads gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 
  Change on the day at 0151 GMT                                 
  Currency                        Latest bid     Previous    Pct
                                                      day   Move
  Japan yen                      112.620           112.84  +0.20
  Sing dlr                       1.359             1.3619  +0.20
  Baht                           33.340            33.435  +0.28
  Peso                           50.970             51.05  +0.16
  Rupiah                         13490.000          13540  +0.37
  Rupee                          65.495             65.50   0.00
  Ringgit                        4.226             4.2375  +0.27
                                                                
  Change so far in 2017                                         
  Currency                       Latest bid   End 2016       Pct
                                                            Move
  Japan yen                      112.620           117.07  +3.95
  Sing dlr                       1.359             1.4490  +6.61
  Baht                           33.340             35.80  +7.38
  Peso                           50.970             49.72  -2.45
  Rupiah                         13490.000          13470  -0.15
  Rupee                          65.495             67.92  +3.70
  Ringgit                        4.226             4.4845  +6.12
   
    

 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

