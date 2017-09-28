EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies fall as dollar, U.S. yields rise on Trump's tax proposal

(Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy Sept 28 (Reuters) - Asian currencies took a beating on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for a tax overhaul lifted the dollar and U.S. bond yields, reducing the appeal of regional currencies. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, climbed to a one-month high of 93.575, while the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to its highest since July 13 at 2.3425 percent. "By and large Asian currencies are falling on a much stronger dollar trend, particularly driven by a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields on the back of Yellen's comments and growing speculation that the U.S tax reform could be easier to push through now," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore. Trump on Wednesday proposed the biggest U.S. tax overhaul in three decades, offering to cut taxes for most Americans but prompting criticism that the plan favours the rich and companies and could add trillions of dollars to the deficit. The jump in U.S bond yields reduced the yield margin for investors buying Asian bonds over U.S. Treasuries. Data from central banks showed investors in Asian bonds have started reducing their holdings as 10-year government bonds of South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan now offer almost same returns as U.S. Treasuries of same tenure. The South Korean won, the Thai baht, the Taiwan dollar and the Indonesian rupiah all declined about half a percent or more on Thursday. Foreign investors also didn't spare equity markets. They have sold shares worth about $2 billion in Taiwan this month, $1 billion each in India and South Korea, and $700 million in Indonesia. "We are already seeing equity outflows from Asian equity markets and this has started to reflect in currencies, as well," said Tariq Ali, an investment strategist at Standard Chartered Bank. "In the case of India and Indonesia, equity market valuations are expensive, so it's not surprising." Technical indicators too showed bearish signs for regional currencies. The South Korean won, the Indonesian rupiah and the Indian rupee broke supports at their 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) this week, while the Singapore dollar breached its support at 50-day SMA. "Finally, emerging-market volatility is picking up from a very low level after declining through the year. We believe the stronger USD has been the main trigger," said Standard Chartered's Ali. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The rupiah touched its lowest since December while bonds declined sharply. Analysts said the high-yielding currency has come under pressure after two successive rate cuts. "Bank Indonesia cut (rates) aggressively in two months in a row and that left real yields pretty low" said Mizuho's Vishnu. Indonesia's central bank is "in principle" consistently maintaining the rupiah exchange rate to reflect fundamentals via market intervention, a senior official said on Thursday. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0610 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0610 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct Move bid day Japan yen 113.04 112.81 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.3632 1.3593 -0.29 Taiwan dlr 30.432 30.303 -0.42 Korean won 1149 1140.7 -0.76 Baht 33.460 33.3 -0.48 Peso 51.120 51.02 -0.20 Rupiah 13550 13435 -0.85 Rupee 65.77 65.71 -0.10 Ringgit 4.235 4.22 -0.35 Yuan 6.669 6.6425 -0.40 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct Move bid Japan yen 113.04 117.07 +3.57 Sing dlr 1.3632 1.4490 +6.29 Taiwan dlr 30.432 32.279 +6.07 Korean won 1149 1207.70 +5.07 Baht 33.460 35.80 +6.99 Peso 51.120 49.72 -2.74 Rupiah 13550 13470 -0.59 Rupee 65.773 67.92 +3.27 Ringgit 4.235 4.4845 +5.89 Yuan 6.669 6.9467 +4.16 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Additional Reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)