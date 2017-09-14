FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies fall; Korean won leads losses
September 14, 2017 / 1:47 AM / a month ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies fall; Korean won leads losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies
against the dollar at 0138 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency                Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.68             110.47      -0.19
  Sing dlr               1.3508             1.3502      -0.04
  Taiwan dlr             30.118             30.056      -0.21
  Korean won             1132               1128.5      -0.34
  Baht                   33.130              33.08      -0.15
  Peso                   51.120             50.975      -0.28
  Rupiah                 13235               13201      -0.26
  Rupee                  64.00               64.00       0.00
  Ringgit                4.200                4.19      -0.24
  Yuan                   6.548              6.5447      -0.05
                                                             
  Change so far in 2017                                      
  Currency               Latest bid    End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.68             117.07      +5.77
  Sing dlr               1.3508             1.4490      +7.27
  Taiwan dlr             30.118             32.279      +7.18
  Korean won             1132              1207.70      +6.66
  Baht                   33.130              35.80      +8.06
  Peso                   51.120              49.72      -2.74
  Rupiah                 13235               13470      +1.78
  Rupee                  63.995              67.92      +6.13
  Ringgit                4.200              4.4845      +6.77
  Yuan                   6.548              6.9467      +6.09
 
 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

