EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies fall; Korean won leads losses

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.68 110.47 -0.19 Sing dlr 1.3508 1.3502 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.118 30.056 -0.21 Korean won 1132 1128.5 -0.34 Baht 33.130 33.08 -0.15 Peso 51.120 50.975 -0.28 Rupiah 13235 13201 -0.26 Rupee 64.00 64.00 0.00 Ringgit 4.200 4.19 -0.24 Yuan 6.548 6.5447 -0.05 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 110.68 117.07 +5.77 Sing dlr 1.3508 1.4490 +7.27 Taiwan dlr 30.118 32.279 +7.18 Korean won 1132 1207.70 +6.66 Baht 33.130 35.80 +8.06 Peso 51.120 49.72 -2.74 Rupiah 13235 13470 +1.78 Rupee 63.995 67.92 +6.13 Ringgit 4.200 4.4845 +6.77 Yuan 6.548 6.9467 +6.09 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)