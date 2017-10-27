EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies fall; Korean won leads losses

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0131 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.16 113.97 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.3684 1.3668 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.265 30.229 -0.12 Korean won 1131 1124.6 -0.55 Baht 33.280 33.21 -0.21 Peso 51.810 51.75 -0.12 Rupiah 13625 13580 -0.33 Rupee 64.82 64.82 +0.00 Ringgit 4.239 4.2325 -0.15 Yuan 6.656 6.6435 -0.18 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 114.16 117.07 +2.55 Sing dlr 1.3684 1.4490 +5.89 Taiwan dlr 30.265 32.279 +6.65 Korean won 1131 1207.70 +6.80 Baht 33.280 35.80 +7.57 Peso 51.810 49.72 -4.03 Rupiah 13625 13470 -1.14 Rupee 64.820 67.92 +4.78 Ringgit 4.239 4.4845 +5.79 Yuan 6.656 6.9467 +4.38 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)