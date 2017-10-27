FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies fall; Korean won leads losses
October 27, 2017 / 1:38 AM / in a day

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies fall; Korean won leads losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Change on the day at                                     
        0131 GMT                                   
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              114.16            113.97     -0.17
  Sing dlr               1.3684            1.3668     -0.12
  Taiwan dlr             30.265            30.229     -0.12
  Korean won             1131              1124.6     -0.55
  Baht                   33.280             33.21     -0.21
  Peso                   51.810             51.75     -0.12
  Rupiah                 13625              13580     -0.33
  Rupee                  64.82              64.82     +0.00
  Ringgit                4.239             4.2325     -0.15
  Yuan                   6.656             6.6435     -0.18
                                                           
  Change so far in 2017                                    
  Currency               Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen              114.16            117.07     +2.55
  Sing dlr               1.3684            1.4490     +5.89
  Taiwan dlr             30.265            32.279     +6.65
  Korean won             1131             1207.70     +6.80
  Baht                   33.280             35.80     +7.57
  Peso                   51.810             49.72     -4.03
  Rupiah                 13625              13470     -1.14
  Rupee                  64.820             67.92     +4.78
  Ringgit                4.239             4.4845     +5.79
  Yuan                   6.656             6.9467     +4.38
 
 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

