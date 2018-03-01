FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Company News
March 1, 2018 / 6:50 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies fall on U.S. rate hike fears

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * Yuan, ringgit headed for three straight sessions of
declines
    * Markets awaiting U.S. data later in the global day

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    By Ambar Warrick
    March 1 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies lost ground
against the dollar on Thursday as Federal Reserve chief Jerome
Powell hinted that U.S. borrowing costs might rise at a faster
pace than expected in a blow to riskier markets.
    Powell's optimistic outlook on the U.S. economy promted
investors to price in up to four rate hikes this year, one more
than had been expected. That lifted the dollar, with markets now
awaiting jobless claims, manufacturing and personal consumption
data from the U.S. later in the global day for further
catalysts.
    "I think the key focus for markets is whether or not the
U.S. labour market is overheating, which will presumably lead to
a faster pace of rate hikes going forward," Chang Wei Liang, an
FX strategist with Mizuho Bank said. "The key number we'll still
be looking out for will be the U.S. manufacturing data."
    The Chinese yuan fell about 0.3 percent against
the dollar and was on track for its third straight session of
declines. 
    On Wednesday an official manufacturing survey showed
surprising weakness in the factory sector, though the
distortions caused by Lunar New Year holidays appeared to be a
key driver. Another private sector survey that was released
earlier in the day provided a more positive reading. 
    Nontheless, taken together, analysts say the world's
second-biggest economy might be facing a bumpier ride this year,
as authorities extended a clamp down on financial risks.

    The Indonesian rupiah also eased off 0.2 percent
against the dollar. Inflation in the country slowed more than
expected in February. 
    The Malaysian ringgit fell to a 2-week low and was on
track for its third consecutive session of losses. The ringgit
was the biggest loser for the day amongst its peers.
    The Thai baht and the South Korean won
 saw shallow trade on account of a market
holiday.
       
    TAIWAN DOLLAR AND INDIAN RUPEE
    The Taiwan dollar fell to a 1-week low against the
dollar, probably hurt by weaker factory activity data. 
    The Indian rupee declined slightly despite solid
data showing the economy grew 7.2 percent in the three months
ending in December from a year earlier, reinstating its status
as the world's fastest growing major economy.
     Factory growth in Taiwan for February was at its slowest in
4 months, a survey showed on Thursday. The country's
newly-appointed central bank governor Yang Chin-long said the
island's price pressures remain mild amid rising inflation
concerns.

    
    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar at 0606 GMT.
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
 Change on the day at   0606 GMT                        
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    106.810     106.67        -0.13
 Sing dlr                     1.326       1.3246        -0.09
 Taiwan dlr                   29.302      29.230        -0.25
 Peso                         51.985      52.1          +0.22
 Rupiah                       13770.000   13740         -0.22
 Rupee                        65.218      65.18         -0.06
 Ringgit                      3.928       3.915         -0.33
 Yuan                         6.343       6.3240        -0.30
                                                        
 Change so far in 2018                                  
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    106.810     112.67        +5.49
 Sing dlr                     1.326       1.3373        +0.87
 Taiwan dlr                   29.302      29.848        +1.86
 Peso                         51.985      49.93         -3.95
 Rupiah                       13770.000   13565         -1.49
 Rupee                        65.218      63.87         -2.07
 Ringgit                      3.928       4.0440        +2.95
 Yuan                         6.343       6.5069        +2.58
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.