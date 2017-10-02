EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies fall, Philippine peso leads losses

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0153 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0153 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.870 112.47 -0.35 Sing dlr 1.361 1.3572 -0.24 Taiwan dlr 30.370 30.305 -0.21 Baht 33.350 33.32 -0.09 Peso 50.970 50.815 -0.30 Rupiah 13490.000 13470 -0.15 Ringgit 4.229 4.219 -0.24 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.870 117.07 +3.72 Sing dlr 1.361 1.4490 +6.50 Taiwan dlr 30.370 32.279 +6.29 Baht 33.350 35.80 +7.35 Peso 50.970 49.72 -2.45 Rupiah 13490.000 13470 -0.15 Ringgit 4.229 4.4845 +6.04 (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru)