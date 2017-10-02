FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies fall, Philippine peso leads losses
October 2, 2017 / 2:04 AM

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies fall, Philippine peso leads losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0153 GMT.
    
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  
  Change on the day at                                      
        0153 GMT                                    
  Currency                Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen               112.870           112.47     -0.35
  Sing dlr                1.361             1.3572     -0.24
  Taiwan dlr              30.370            30.305     -0.21
  Baht                    33.350             33.32     -0.09
  Peso                    50.970            50.815     -0.30
  Rupiah                  13490.000          13470     -0.15
  Ringgit                 4.229              4.219     -0.24
                                                            
  Change so far in 2017                                     
  Currency                Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen               112.870           117.07     +3.72
  Sing dlr                1.361             1.4490     +6.50
  Taiwan dlr              30.370            32.279     +6.29
  Baht                    33.350             35.80     +7.35
  Peso                    50.970             49.72     -2.45
  Rupiah                  13490.000          13470     -0.15
  Ringgit                 4.229             4.4845     +6.04
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru)

