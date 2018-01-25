EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firm, baht at more than 4-year high

* Chinese yuan at highest since Nov 2015 * Thai baht at over 4-year high * S.Korean won up 1 pct, shrugs off economic contraction (Adds details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick Jan 25 (Reuters) - Asian currencies rallied against the dollar on Thursday, as the greenback went into a tailspin after comments from the U.S. Treasury secretary hinted of a paradigm shift in the currency policy of the world's largest economy. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin welcomed a weaker currency at the the World Economic Forum in Davos, saying that "obviously a weaker dollar is good for us as it relates to trade and opportunities," which was seen as a departure from traditional U.S. currency policy. The dollar stood at a more than three-year low against a basket of currencies. "This (fall in the dollar) resulted from U.S. Treasury Mnuchin's endorsement of a weaker dollar by suggesting it is good for U.S. trade," Mizuho said in a research note. Asian currencies as such, benefited from the weaker greenback, with a slew of gains across multiple regions. The South Korean won shot up over one percent against the dollar, making it the best performing Asian currency for the day, despite central bank data showing that the country's economy contracted in the fourth quarter. South Korea's economy posted its worst performance since 2008 in the last quarter as struggling car exporters and industrial production failed to keep up the previous quarter's dashing pace. The Thai baht rose to a more than four-year high against the dollar, while the Chinese yuan stood at a more than two-year high. MALAYSIAN RINGGIT The Malaysian ringgit rose about 0.3 percent to a near two-year peak against the dollar. The currency was on track for its fifth straight session of gains. Malaysia's central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate for the first time in 3-1/2 years on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed. Growth momentum has picked up in recent months, and economists expect there is a window now for the central bank to "normalise" its key rate before elections that must be held by August. "Other positive signs in the economy, together with a mild inflation pick-up makes the likelihood of a rate hike by the central bank today increasingly more likely," OCBC Bank said in a research note. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Thursday at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0537 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.030 109.21 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.305 1.3070 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 29.074 29.302 +0.78 Korean won 1060.200 1070.2 +0.94 Baht 31.390 31.62 +0.73 Peso 50.790 50.96 +0.33 Rupiah 13275.000 13311 +0.27 Rupee 63.523 63.69 +0.26 Ringgit 3.899 3.911 +0.31 Yuan 6.329 6.3590 +0.47 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 109.030 112.67 +3.34 Sing dlr 1.305 1.3373 +2.44 Taiwan dlr 29.074 29.848 +2.66 Korean won 1060.200 1070.50 +0.97 Baht 31.390 32.58 +3.79 Peso 50.790 49.93 -1.69 Rupiah 13275.000 13565 +2.18 Rupee 63.523 63.87 +0.55 Ringgit 3.899 4.0440 +3.72 Yuan 6.329 6.5069 +2.81 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)