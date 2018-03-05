FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 1:43 AM / 2 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firm; Malaysian ringgit leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency                 Latest bid   Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen                105.510            105.73      +0.21
  Sing dlr                 1.318              1.3192      +0.08
  Taiwan dlr               29.260             29.290      +0.10
  Korean won               1079.200           1080.3      +0.10
  Baht                     31.380              31.44      +0.19
  Peso                     51.870               51.9      +0.06
  Rupiah                   13735.000           13755      +0.15
  Rupee                    65.170              65.17       0.00
  Ringgit                  3.893               3.902      +0.23
  Yuan                     6.328              6.3379      +0.15
                                                               
  Change so far in 2018                                        
  Currency                 Latest bid  End 2017        Pct Move
  Japan yen                105.510            112.67      +6.79
  Sing dlr                 1.318              1.3373      +1.46
  Taiwan dlr               29.260             29.848      +2.01
  Korean won               1079.200          1070.50      -0.81
  Baht                     31.380              32.58      +3.82
  Peso                     51.870              49.93      -3.74
  Rupiah                   13735.000           13565      -1.24
  Rupee                    65.170              63.87      -1.99
  Ringgit                  3.893              4.0440      +3.88
  Yuan                     6.328              6.5069      +2.82
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)
