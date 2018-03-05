EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firm; Malaysian ringgit leads

March 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.510 105.73 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.318 1.3192 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.260 29.290 +0.10 Korean won 1079.200 1080.3 +0.10 Baht 31.380 31.44 +0.19 Peso 51.870 51.9 +0.06 Rupiah 13735.000 13755 +0.15 Rupee 65.170 65.17 0.00 Ringgit 3.893 3.902 +0.23 Yuan 6.328 6.3379 +0.15 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 105.510 112.67 +6.79 Sing dlr 1.318 1.3373 +1.46 Taiwan dlr 29.260 29.848 +2.01 Korean won 1079.200 1070.50 -0.81 Baht 31.380 32.58 +3.82 Peso 51.870 49.93 -3.74 Rupiah 13735.000 13565 -1.24 Rupee 65.170 63.87 -1.99 Ringgit 3.893 4.0440 +3.88 Yuan 6.328 6.5069 +2.82 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)