EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies languish as dollar revels in Fed hike expectations

(Adds text, updates prices) By Anusha Ravindranath Sept 21 (Reuters) - Asian currencies fell on Thursday with the Indian rupee skidding to its lowest in more than two months as the dollar jumped after a hawkish-sounding U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it expects one more interest rake hike this year. As expected, the Fed left interest rates unchanged after concluding a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, but signalled it still expects one more rate hike by the end of the year despite a recent bout of low inflation. The U.S. central bank also said it would begin in October to cut back the massive bond holdings it acquired in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis. "As seen in 2015 and 2016, Asia woke up after the FOMC meeting to the prospect of a Fed hike in December. I think the dollar has a good chance to stay supported into the December Fed hike." said Philip Sung Seng Wee, senior currency economist at DBS Bank Ltd. "A repeat of the 'taper tantrums' will depend on whether U.S. inflation returns strongly enough to lift the 10-year bond yield above the Fed's 2-2.5 percent inflation target. For now, the Fed's announced path to unwind its balance sheet is one that starts out gently," he added. Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields jumped to their highest levels in six weeks, while the dollar index which tracks the greenback against six major currencies was up as much as 0.2 percent after hitting a two-week high overnight. China's Yuan slipped to a more than three-week low, while the Thai baht, Singapore dollar and Malaysian ringgit fell to their lowest in a week. South Korea's won lost as much as 0.5 percent. INDIAN RUPEE The rupee fell to its lowest level in more than two months, tracking weakness in its peers to trade at 64.52 against the dollar. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday that India was considering ways to revive its slowing economy and will unveil the "necessary" steps once Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved them. He declined to divulge details, saying the measures would be unveiled only after consultation with Modi. "Actual measures need to be seen," said Anindya Dasgupta, head of local market trading at Barclays. "Today it's again a dollar move rather than a rupee move. The dollar has strengthened against all currencies post FOMC, not only the rupee," he added. TAIWAN DOLLAR Taiwan's dollar fell to its lowest level in more than two weeks on Thursday, with the resurgent greenback and news of slowing export orders hurting the Taiwanese currency. Taiwan's export orders rose for a 13th straight month in August but at a slower pace, government data showed on Wednesday. The Taiwan dollar has gained about 7 percent this year. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0355 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0355 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 112.450 112.21 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.352 1.3484 -0.24 Taiwan dlr 30.173 30.132 -0.14 Korean won 1132.00 1128.3 -0.33 Baht 33.110 33.06 -0.15 Peso 51.035 50.985 -0.10 Rupiah 13279.0 13279 +0.00 00 Rupee 64.460 64.26 -0.31 Ringgit 4.200 4.186 -0.33 Yuan 6.591 6.5735 -0.27 Change so far Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 112.450 117.07 +4.11 Sing dlr 1.352 1.4490 +7.20 Taiwan dlr 30.173 32.279 +6.98 Korean won 1132.00 1207.70 +6.69 0 Baht 33.110 35.80 +8.12 Peso 51.035 49.72 -2.58 Rupiah 13279.0 13470 +1.44 00 Rupee 64.460 67.92 +5.37 Ringgit 4.200 4.4845 +6.77 Yuan 6.591 6.9467 +5.39 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru)