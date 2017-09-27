EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies languish on Yellen comments and foreign outflows

(Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy Sept 27 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies declined on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pressed the need to continue with rate hikes, lifting the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields and reducing the appeal of regional currencies. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the Federal Reserve needed to continue gradually raising interest rates despite broad uncertainty about the path of inflation. The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 93.07, near the one-month high it touched on Tuesday. "Asian currencies are weaker today largely due to the stronger greenback overnight on the back of Yellen's more hawkish comments about U.S. interest rate policy," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia Research at ANZ. "Also helping the U.S. dollar is continued talk about potential tax reforms." The U.S. administration and Republicans in Congress are due to announce a tax plan on Wednesday, in which corporate taxes are expected to be reduced. "Material progress with U.S. tax reforms may see a sustained USD rebound," Maybank said in report. Such a rebound would not help regional currencies, which have been battered in the last few weeks by rising geopolitical tensions around North Korea. Analysts said foreign investors are leaving regional equities and bond markets as U.S Treasury yields rose. "The (Asian)currencies which will be impacted more will be those that have been prime beneficiaries of large foreign investor inflows," said ANZ's Goh. Regional exchange data showed foreign investors have sold more than $3 billion in shares from India, South Korea and Taiwan so far this month. These three markets have lured foreigners since the start of the year, helping their currencies register strong gains against the dollar. The Indian rupee, South Korean won and Taiwan dollar, have all declined on the day. China's yuan fell to its weakest level in nearly a month but recouped its losses as the market grew nervous over how much further the central bank would allow the currency to weaken. Earlier in the day, the central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint CNY=PBOC for the third day in a row. The Malaysian ringgit was another loser on the day, declining a quarter percent while Taiwan's dollar also dipped, breaking a key support at its 100-day simple moving average (SMA). THAI BAHT The Thai baht was down 0.3 percent, touching a one-month low as caution set in ahead of the Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy meeting. A Reuters poll showed 21 out of 22 analysts expected the BOT's benchmark interest rate to remain unchanged, shrugging off calls from the government and businesses for a cut to contain the strength of the baht. The baht is the best performing Asian currency against the dollar this year, with gains of more than 7 percent. "We don't think a 25-basis point rate cut would do much to spur economic activity, with interest rates already at such low levels" said ANZ's Goh. "In addition, household debt levels are already quite high." Thailand's household debt-to-GDP ratio stood at about 80 percent, according to IMF data. India and Indonesia are the only two countries in Asia to cut interest rates this year. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0527 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0527 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 112.37 112.22 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.3569 1.3542 -0.20 Taiwan dlr 30.248 30.216 -0.11 Korean won 1139 1136.8 -0.23 Baht 33.280 33.17 -0.33 Peso 50.920 50.935 +0.03 Rupiah 13388 13375 -0.10 Rupee 65.54 65.45 -0.14 Ringgit 4.220 4.205 -0.34 Yuan 6.633 6.6400 +0.11 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.37 117.07 +4.18 Sing dlr 1.3569 1.4490 +6.79 Taiwan dlr 30.248 32.279 +6.71 Korean won 1139 1207.70 +5.99 Baht 33.280 35.80 +7.57 Peso 50.920 49.72 -2.36 Rupiah 13388 13470 +0.61 Rupee 65.535 67.92 +3.64 Ringgit 4.220 4.4845 +6.28 Yuan 6.633 6.9467 +4.74 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy Additional Reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru)