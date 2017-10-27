EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies languish; rupiah slips to over 16-month low

(Adds text, updates prices) By Sandhya Sampath Oct 27 (Reuters) - Asian currencies came under pressure on Friday as the dollar strengthened against the euro after the European Central Bank extended its bond purchases into 2018, diminishing near-term chances of a rate hike in the euro zone. The ECB prolonged its bond purchases by nine months to September 2018 on Thursday, but promised years of stimulus and even left the door open to backtracking. ECB chief Mario Draghi made stark contrasting comments from that of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is poised to raise rates in December as it continues to normalise monetary policy, giving the greenback a boost. The forward guidance that interest rates would remain unchanged until "well past" the end of the asset purchases kept ECB in the camp of a "dovish taper" and contributed to a classic case of buy the rumour and sell the fact for the euro, OCBC Bank said in a research note. The euro touched $1.1624, its lowest since July 26, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, added 0.2 percent to 94.800, trading at three-month highs. The dollar also got a boost as the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Thursday to clear a procedural path for a Republican tax bill. Among Asian currencies, the South Korean won weakened the most, while the Taiwan dollar, Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen were on track for their second week of losses. The Indonesian rupiah weakened as much as 0.4 percent against the dollar, to its lowest in more than 16 months, weighed down by rally in the dollar. The rupiah was also on track for a second week of losses, losing about 0.8 percent for the week. The Philippine peso edged slightly weaker, although hitting a fresh 11-year low, and was set for a fifth week of losses, while the Thai baht eased 0.3 percent against the dollar. The Singapore dollar weakened for a second consecutive session, down 0.2 percent to a three-month low, and was on track to end the week about 0.5 percent lower. The central bank said the city-state's labour demand is expected to improve in the near term but accumulated slack in the market will take time to be absorbed. The Malaysian ringgit edged 0.2 percent lower to its weakest in more than three weeks ahead of the country's 2018 budget later on Friday. China's yuan tracked the regional sell-off against the dollar, weakening 0.3 percent after the central bank lowered its official midpoint by the most in five weeks. The Chinese currency was on track to end the week 0.5 lower. SOUTH KOREAN WON The South Korean won was marginally up for the week, although weakening as much as 0.7 percent on Friday. The won has been performing very well in the region so far, but the significant dollar streak affected the won eventually, said Irene Cheung, Senior strategist for Asia at ANZ said. The won has appreciated just over 6 percent against the dollar this year, as of Thursday's close. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0542 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0542 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.17 113.97 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.3687 1.3668 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 30.272 30.229 -0.14 Korean won 1131 1124.6 -0.52 Baht 33.280 33.21 -0.21 Peso 51.810 51.75 -0.12 Rupiah 13620 13580 -0.29 Rupee 65.01 64.82 -0.30 Ringgit 4.241 4.2325 -0.20 Yuan 6.653 6.6435 -0.14 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 114.17 117.07 +2.54 Sing dlr 1.3687 1.4490 +5.87 Taiwan dlr 30.272 32.279 +6.63 Korean won 1131 1207.70 +6.83 Baht 33.280 35.80 +7.57 Peso 51.810 49.72 -4.03 Rupiah 13620 13470 -1.10 Rupee 65.013 67.92 +4.47 Ringgit 4.241 4.4845 +5.74 Yuan 6.653 6.9467 +4.42 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)