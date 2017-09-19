EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies listless, brace for Fed meeting

(Adds text, updates prices) By Anusha Ravindranath Sept 19 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies traded narrowly on Tuesday as uncertainties surrounding the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting kept traders from making big bets. At a two-day meeting beginning later on Tuesday, the U.S. central bank is expected to take another step toward policy normalisation with plans to trim its massive portfolio. It is seen holding interest rates steady after raising twice this year. Investors are now prepping up for potentially more hawkish statements from the Federal Reserve, after the Bank of England's unexpected talk last week of a possible rate hike surprised markets. "While the focus is on announcement of balance sheet unwinding, we think the dots plot, Fed's projection on growth and inflation and the tone of the press conference should not be overlooked," said Christopher Wong, senior FX strategist for Maybank. Wong said the Fed's tone might be somewhat neutral to mildly hawkish, with the recent uptick in consumer prices offering some relief for policymakers who believe that softness in inflation was due to transitory factors. Commenting on the Fed's normalisation measures, he said Asian currencies could be less vulnerable today in an environment supported by stronger global growth and a robust trade recovery in Asia. "This is an exercise that has never been done before and the event that comes closest to this was when Fed first mentioned QE tapering back in 2013, which saw yields and dollar surging while Asia FX suffered," he added. But Wong said today's environment has empowered central banks in Asia to shore up its defence by building up FX reserves and offered relative flexibility on monetary policy bias compared with 2013. The dollar hovered near an eight-week high against the yen bolstered by U.S. Treasury yields which continued their sharp rebound from 10-month lows. In Asia, the South Korean won lost ground amid continuing tensions in the Korean peninsula. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis hinted on Monday about the existence of military options on North Korea that might spare Seoul from a brutal counterattack but declined to offer further details. The Chinese yuan weakened to its softest level in more than two weeks after the central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint to 6.5530 per dollar, the weakest since Sept. 4. The yen was trading steady, unswayed by reports that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might call a snap election as early as next month to take advantage of his improved approval ratings and disarray in the main opposition party. HONG KONG DOLLAR The Hong Kong dollar spot rate strengthened against the greenback to 7.8025 by 0035 GMT, after the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said it would sell an additional HK$40 billion of exchange fund bills to withdraw liquidity from the system. This could be an attempt to slow the currency's pace of depreciation as a similar issuance was conducted in mid-August when it was trading towards a multi-year high of 7.8262, Maybank said in a research note. The currency has weakened 0.6 percent against the U.S. dollar this year, with analysts expecting it to remain weak, primarily because of a widening interest rate differential as the Federal Reserve progresses with rate rises. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0405 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 111.510 111.56 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.347 1.3476 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.109 30.108 -0.00 Korean won 1130.50 1126.6 -0.34 0 Baht 33.060 33.07 +0.03 Peso 51.050 51.1 +0.10 Rupiah 13260.0 13250 -0.08 00 Rupee 64.150 64.13 -0.03 Ringgit 4.189 4.187 -0.05 Yuan 6.589 6.5761 -0.20 Change so far Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 111.510 117.07 +4.99 Sing dlr 1.347 1.4490 +7.56 Taiwan dlr 30.109 32.279 +7.21 Korean won 1130.50 1207.70 +6.83 0 Baht 33.060 35.80 +8.29 Peso 51.050 49.72 -2.61 Rupiah 13260.0 13470 +1.58 00 Rupee 64.150 67.92 +5.88 Ringgit 4.189 4.4845 +7.05 Yuan 6.589 6.9467 +5.42 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)