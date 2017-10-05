EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies mostly lower as upbeat U.S. data bolsters dollar

By Hanna Paul Oct 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies took a knock on Thursday as the dollar firmed on U.S. economic data that showed strong growth in the country's service sector. U.S. service sector growth rate hit its fastest in 12 years in September, helping the dollar index against a group of six rivals rise marginally. Other data showed private employers in the U.S. added more jobs than forecast despite the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Markets are now awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due on Friday. The Indian rupee also weakened slightly after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its policy rate unchanged, which was within sight of seven-year lows, due to the surge in inflation. The RBI plans to lower its statutory liquidity ratio, the amount of bonds that banks must set aside with the central bank, to accelerate lending in the economy. "These transmission efforts will boost supply-side credit stimulus, but credit demand given strapped corporate balance sheets may be the variable to watch," Mizuho Daily said in a note. In other Asian currencies, the Singapore dollar was among the biggest decliners, falling 0.2 percent against the dollar. The Thai baht and the Indonesian rupiah also inched lower. Meanwhile, the Taiwan dollar crawled up, headed for its best day in about 4 weeks. China, Hong Kong and South Korea markets are closed for a holiday. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine Peso was slightly lower with the upbeat U.S. data and heightened chances of a Fed rate hike at the end of the year weighing on the currency. Local data revealed the country's annual inflation for September outpaced expectations with the consumer price index (CPI) rising 3.4 percent in September, exceeding economists' forecast of 3.2 percent. The central bank expects inflation to average 3.2 percent this year and some economists predicted that the governing body would push up rates as early as this quarter, according to a poll by Reuters. "The upward risks to inflation may now prompt the central bank to turn more hawkish. We remain of the view that a 25bps rate hike is likely either in November or December," DBS Research said in a note. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0602 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0602 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 112.750 112.74 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3609 -0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.342 30.450 +0.36 Baht 33.370 33.34 -0.09 Peso 51.010 51 -0.02 Rupiah 13485.0 13475 -0.07 00 Rupee 65.163 65.01 -0.23 Ringgit 4.227 4.226 -0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 112.750 117.07 +3.83 Sing dlr 1.364 1.4490 +6.26 Taiwan dlr 30.342 32.279 +6.38 Baht 33.370 35.80 +7.28 Peso 51.010 49.72 -2.53 Rupiah 13485.0 13470 -0.11 00 Rupee 65.163 67.92 +4.23 Ringgit 4.227 4.4845 +6.09 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Sam Holmes)