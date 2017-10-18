FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies muted, eye China's Communist Party Congress for yuan clues
October 18, 2017 / 4:39 AM / 4 days ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies muted, eye China's Communist Party Congress for yuan clues

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds details, updates numbers)
    By Ambar Warrick
    Oct 18 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were subdued on
Wednesday as investors waited for any clues on the outlook for
China's foreign exchange policy   from a key Communist Party
Congress.
    President Xi Jinping said in his opening speech to the
twice-a-decade gathering early in the day that China will deepen
market-oriented reforms of exchange rates and interest rates,
reiterating an oft-heard government pledge.
    But as expected the keynote speech dealt only with broad
themes and gave few details.
    The Chinese yuan ticked up against the dollar,
after the People's Bank of China set its official yuan midpoint
 at 6.5991 to the dollar.
    Overnight, the United States declined to name China as a
currency manipulator although it remained critical of the
Chinese government's economic policies ahead of a planned visit
to Beijing by President Donald Trump.
    The Singapore dollar also ticked up against the
dollar, while the Malaysian ringgit was closed for a
national holiday.
    "The market remains guardedly optimistic in emerging market
Asian currencies, but over the short term with all the dollar
uncertainty brewing over the next Fed Chairperson, investors
will take a very cautious tack," Stephen Innes of FX broker
OANDA said in a note.
    
    SOUTH KOREAN WON
    The South Korean won ticked up against the
dollar.
    South Korea remained on Washington's currency practice
monitoring list, but the outcome barely affected the won as it
was largely expected.
    The country's import prices rose for an 11th consecutive
month in September on-year as a rise in global oil prices
boosted fuel costs, central bank data showed.
    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar as of 0407 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                      
  Change on the day as of                                       
          0407 GMT                                      
  Currency                    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen                   112.210           112.19     -0.02
  Sing dlr                    1.354             1.3553     +0.08
  Taiwan dlr                  30.199            30.205     +0.02
  Korean won                  1130.300          1132.5     +0.19
  Baht                        33.095              33.1     +0.02
  Peso                        51.370             51.33     -0.08
  Rupiah                      13505.000          13505     +0.00
  Rupee                       64.980             65.02     +0.06
  Yuan                        6.609             6.6250     +0.24
                                                                
  Change so far                                                 
  Currency                    Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen                   112.210           117.07     +4.33
  Sing dlr                    1.354             1.4490     +7.00
  Taiwan dlr                  30.199            32.279     +6.89
  Korean won                  1130.300         1207.70     +6.85
  Baht                        33.095             35.80     +8.17
  Peso                        51.370             49.72     -3.21
  Rupiah                      13505.000          13470     -0.26
  Rupee                       64.980             67.92     +4.52
  Yuan                        6.609             6.9467     +5.10
 
   

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

