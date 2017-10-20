FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies retreat as U.S. tax reforms loom
October 20, 2017 / 5:47 AM / in 5 days

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies retreat as U.S. tax reforms loom

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds details, updates prices)
    By Ambar Warrick
    Oct 20 (Reuters) - Asian currencies slipped against the
dollar on Friday as the greenback strengthened after U.S.
President Donald Trump's tax reform agenda cleared a critical
hurdle overnight.
    The Republican-controlled Senate approved a budget blueprint
for the 2018 fiscal year that could add up to $1.5 trillion to
the federal deficit over the next decade in order to pay for
proposed tax cuts.
    " The U.S. Senate has passed a budget resolution which paves
the way for potential tax reforms in the U.S. So that has seen
the dollar strengthen and U.S. yields move higher, as a result
we've seen Asian currencies weaken," said Khoon Goh, head of
Asia Research at ANZ.
    He added that the tax reforms would take the centre stage
for investors and keep Asian currencies on the back foot.
    The Singapore dollar fell to a 1-week low against
the dollar, and was on track to end the week about 0.8 percent
lower.
    South Korea's won relinquished early gains and
fell against the dollar and was due to end the week about 0.3
percent lower. 
    The Philippine peso was one of the few gainers
among Asian currencies after September data revealed the
country's first balance of payments surplus in five months.

    The peso was on track to end lower for a fourth consecutive
week.
    The Indian rupee did not trade as markets were
closed for a public holiday.
    
    CHINESE YUAN
    China's yuan was among the biggest percentage
losers in Asian currencies for the week as caution over a key
leadership meeting in the country, as well as softer
third-quarter economic growth and strong corporate dollar
demand, took a toll on the currency. 
    The market has speculated about a possible widening in the
yuan trading band after the 19th Party Congress. However, the
People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Thursday
that it was not a key issue at the moment.
    "While data from China suggested a marginal slowdown in
growth as expected, remarks from PBoC’s Zhou that China might
face a 'Minsky moment' has sent jitters into the market amid
renewed concerns about China's mounting levels of debt," Mizuho
Bank said in a research note.
 
    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar as of 0448 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                      
   Change on the day at                                         
         0448 GMT                                      
  Currency                   Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen                 113.160            112.53      -0.56
  Sing dlr                  1.359              1.3564      -0.21
  Taiwan dlr                30.224             30.230      +0.02
  Korean won                1132.500           1132.4      -0.01
  Baht                      33.140              33.11      -0.09
  Peso                      51.470              51.53      +0.12
  Rupiah                    13523.000           13521      -0.01
  Ringgit                   4.224               4.222      -0.05
  Yuan                      6.624              6.6170      -0.10
                                                                
  Change so far in 2017                                         
  Currency                  Latest bid   End 2016       Pct Move
  Japan yen                 113.160            117.07      +3.46
  Sing dlr                  1.359              1.4490      +6.61
  Taiwan dlr                30.224             32.279      +6.80
  Korean won                1132.500          1207.70      +6.64
  Baht                      33.140              35.80      +8.03
  Peso                      51.470              49.72      -3.40
  Rupiah                    13523.000           13470      -0.39
  Ringgit                   4.224              4.4845      +6.17
  Yuan                      6.624              6.9467      +4.88
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Meijer)

