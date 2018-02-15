EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies rise as dollar off despite higher U.S. inflation

* Asian currencies rise broadly on global sentiment * Dollar slips despite stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation numbers * Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht lead regional gains (Adds text, updates prices) By Aditya Soni Feb 15 (Reuters) - Asian currencies firmed on Thursday, boosted by heftier global risk appetites as the dollar slipped despite stronger-than-anticipated U.S. inflation and a rise in Treasury yields. Tracking a rally in Wall Street, Asian stocks brushed aside U.S. inflation data that showed that January core CPI posted the largest gain in a year, raising pressure on the Federal Reserve to be more aggressive in raising U.S. interest rates this year. The dollar index weakened to a near 2-week low, after the rebound in equities, evoking the idea that the greenback might be in a period of persistent weakness. "The dollar advanced against other currencies when US CPI inflation was released but pared the gains and weakened later as U.S. equities proved more resilient, with the VIX index pulling back further below 20," said Qi Gao, FX strategist (EM Asia) at Scotiabank. "Continued risk appetite sent Asian currencies higher this morning, I think risk appetite will likely continue as synchronized global growth is expected to boost the EUR and JPY, while bolstering EM Asian currencies as long as risk appetite sustains." The Malaysian ringgit led gains among regional currencies as it firmed 0.6 percent, while the Indian rupee strengthened 0.3 percent. The Philippine peso, the worst performing Asian currency in 2018, also rode on the positive sentiment to strengthen 0.3 percent, on track to end five-consecutive sessions of losses. The Singapore dollar firmed 0.1 percent after data showed that the city--state's annual exports in January surged despite another decline in electronics shipments, helped by a jump in sales of petrochemical products. The Korean won, Chinese yuan and Taiwan dollar did not trade on Thursday, because of the Lunar New Year holiday. The rupiah strengthened 0.5 percent, even though Indonesia's statistics bureau on Thursday said the country in January had a $670 million trade deficit, while a Reuters poll had forecast a $190 million surplus. THAI BAHT The baht firmed 0.5 percent on Thursday. Thailand's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, near record lows, saying it expects inflation to stay largely subdued even as Southeast Asia's second-largest economy gains further momentum. The central bank said the economic outlook had improved on the back of strong global demand for its exports, but recovering domestic demand and inflation developments should be monitored. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0640 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.480 107 +0.49 Sing dlr 1.313 1.3139 +0.11 Baht 31.290 31.451 +0.51 Peso 51.970 52.12 +0.29 Rupiah 13562.000 13626 +0.47 Rupee 63.918 64.09 +0.27 Ringgit 3.892 3.914 +0.57 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 106.480 112.67 +5.81 Sing dlr 1.313 1.3373 +1.89 Baht 31.290 32.58 +4.12 Peso 51.970 49.93 -3.93 Rupiah 13562.000 13565 +0.02 Rupee 63.918 63.87 -0.07 Ringgit 3.892 4.0440 +3.91 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)