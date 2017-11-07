EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies rise as dollar slips on yields, tax bill uncertainty

(Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy Nov 7 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies rebounded on Tuesday as a dollar rally lost some steam on lower U.S. Treasury yields and investors were sceptical that the U.S. Congress will quickly pass a major tax bill. The dollar index, measuring it against a basket of six major currencies, was trading a little lower at 94.726, slipping from a 10-day peak of 95.077 reached on Monday. "The momentum in stronger dollar has slowed down somewhat, that is what supporting Asian currencies right now," said Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist at Bank of Singapore. "The global growth story continues to be a positive for Asian currencies." The South Korean won led the regional currencies' gains on the day, after a slump on Monday. However, investors were wary of a possible escalation in political tensions that could affect the won and other regional currencies, with U.S. President Donald Trump visiting South Korea on Tuesday. Trump is on a 12-day tour in Asia, covering five Asian countries, to discuss trade policies and North Korea. Given tensions over North Korea, the dollar-yen should remain a bit weak this week despite the Bank of Japan's doggedly dovish efforts to weaken the yen, Stephen Innes, head of trading in Asia-Pacific for Oanda in Singapore, said in a report. Crude oil prices, hovering near two-year highs, helped the Malaysian ringgit strengthen on Tuesday. Energy exports contribute significantly to Malaysia's gross domestic product. Sustained foreign interest propped up the Philippine peso , with foreigners buying over $30 million in Philippine equities so far this month. Bucking Tuesday's trend, the Indian rupee weakened, at one point dropping as much of 0.3 percent due to dollar demand from oil importers. Overall, uncertainty related to U.S. tax reforms kept the dollar in check on the day. Still, Bank of Singapore's Sim said he is positive on the greenback for the rest of the year. "Some parts of the U.S. tax plan will get through, that should be a dollar positive. That in turn means that the dollar will likely stay firm against Asian currencies." he said. CHINA'S YUAN China's yuan was up 0.2 percent against the dollar after the central bank's slightly stronger midpoint fixing on Tuesday. Data on October foreign exchange reserves is expected to be released later in the day. A Reuters poll showed the reserves were expected to have risen for a ninth month, to $3.118 trillion. On Monday, Reuters reported Goldman Sachs is partnering with sovereign fund China Investment Corp (CIC) to jointly launch an up to $5 billion fund to invest in U.S. manufacturers. The partnership is seen to spur further progression on capital flows and foreign investments, Maybank said in a report. On Monday, China's foreign exchange regulator said cross-border flows stabilised in the first three quarters and the foundation for a steady balance of international payments will become more solid. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0554 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0554 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct Move bid day Japan yen 113.95 113.68 -0.24 Sing dlr 1.3624 1.3613 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.164 30.204 +0.13 Korean won 1111 1115 +0.33 Baht 33.146 33.14 -0.02 Peso 51.200 51.28 +0.16 Rupiah 13509 13523 +0.10 Rupee 64.79 64.68 -0.18 Ringgit 4.226 4.23 +0.09 Yuan 6.624 6.6339 +0.15 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct Move bid Japan yen 113.95 117.07 +2.74 Sing dlr 1.3624 1.4490 +6.36 Taiwan dlr 30.164 32.279 +7.01 Korean won 1111 1207.70 +8.67 Baht 33.146 35.80 +8.01 Peso 51.200 49.72 -2.89 Rupiah 13509 13470 -0.29 Rupee 64.790 67.92 +4.83 Ringgit 4.226 4.4845 +6.12 Yuan 6.624 6.9467 +4.87 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)