EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies rise as yuan returns from holiday

By Hanna Paul Oct 9 (Reuters) - Asian currencies traded in positive territory on Monday and the yuan reopened a little firmer in thin liquidity after China's week-long National day holiday as investors waited on the sidelines for a national leadership meeting next week. Stability in the yuan would remain the priority for the authorities in the run-up to the party congress, which starts on Oct. 18. An unfavourable survey of China's service industries showing the sector's growth slipped to a 21-month low failed to push the currency down. The yuan was helped by investors finding reasons for optimism in uninspiring U.S. jobs data last week, and the fact underlying recovery has been continuing so far, said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist from Mizuho Bank. The U.S. non-farm payroll data showed its first monthly decline in seven years as hurricanes Harvey and Irma disrupted production and left displaced workers temporarily unemployed. The report also featured the unemployment rate hitting a more than 16-1/2-year low and annual wage growth, which accelerated to 2.9 percent. "Stronger US private wage growth could bolster the USD’s ongoing strength versus emerging Asian currencies before U.S. President Trump nominates the next Fed chair and the US House of Representatives votes on the GOP (Republican Party) tax reform plan," Scotiabank said in a note. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of rivals, lost marginally as concerns over North Korea preparing for missile tests resurfaced. News that a Russian lawmaker who just returned from a visit to Pyongyang said North Korea was preparing to test a missile which it expected would reach the west coast of the United States helped to keep the safe-haven yen afloat but failed to bolster the other currencies. "North Korea risks have played some parts in pushing USD yields off highs but I don’t see it having an over-arching effect on currencies because it doesnt really square with the wider picture of risks," Mizhuo's Varathan said. Among regional currencies the Singapore dollar inched up after two days in the red. Oil prices inched up on hopes that Saudi Arabia would continue to curb its production to support prices The Thai baht rose marginally. Thailand obtained an aviation safety upgrade from the U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization, enabling the Thai airline industry to operate in more interational routes. The Indian rupee and the Malasian Ringgit nudged higher. South Korea won and Taiwan dollar markets were closed for a holiday. THE PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso ticked up, ahead of the release of August trade data later in the week. "We reckon that import growth may remain in the negative, on a year-on-year basis, until the year-end," DBS Research said in a note. Investors are also waiting for the tax reform measures, which will be sent to the Senate for approval later this week. The tax measures are central to President Rodrigo Duterte's ambitious plans to foster higher, more sustainable growth through his $180 billion "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure campaign. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0620 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0620 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 112.610 112.63 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3644 +0.05 Baht 33.380 33.43 +0.15 Peso 51.170 51.15 -0.04 Rupiah 13497.000 13503 +0.04 Rupee 65.318 65.38 +0.09 Ringgit 4.227 4.236 +0.21 Yuan 6.636 6.6528 +0.25 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.610 117.07 +3.96 Sing dlr 1.364 1.4490 +6.26 Baht 33.380 35.80 +7.25 Peso 51.170 49.72 -2.83 Rupiah 13497.000 13470 -0.20 Rupee 65.318 67.92 +3.98 Ringgit 4.227 4.4845 +6.09 Yuan 6.636 6.9467 +4.68 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Eric Meijer)