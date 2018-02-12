FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 1:58 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies rise; Korean won leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
 Change on the day                                      
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Sing dlr                     1.326       1.3294        +0.23
 Taiwan dlr                   29.320      29.407        +0.30
 Korean won                   1083.200    1092.1        +0.82
 Baht                         31.621      31.72         +0.31
 Peso                         51.600      51.48         -0.23
 Rupiah                       13610.000   13625         +0.11
 Rupee                        64.398      64.40         0.00
 Ringgit                      3.925       3.937         +0.31
 Yuan                         6.296       6.2969        +0.01
                                                        
 Change so far                                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Sing dlr                     1.326       1.3373        +0.83
 Taiwan dlr                   29.320      29.848        +1.80
 Korean won                   1083.200    1070.50       -1.17
 Baht                         31.621      32.58         +3.03
 Peso                         51.600      49.93         -3.24
 Rupiah                       13610.000   13565         -0.33
 Rupee                        64.398      63.87         -0.82
 Ringgit                      3.925       4.0440        +3.03
 Yuan                         6.296       6.5069        +3.35
 
 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
