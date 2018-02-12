EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies rise; Korean won leads

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Sing dlr 1.326 1.3294 +0.23 Taiwan dlr 29.320 29.407 +0.30 Korean won 1083.200 1092.1 +0.82 Baht 31.621 31.72 +0.31 Peso 51.600 51.48 -0.23 Rupiah 13610.000 13625 +0.11 Rupee 64.398 64.40 0.00 Ringgit 3.925 3.937 +0.31 Yuan 6.296 6.2969 +0.01 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Sing dlr 1.326 1.3373 +0.83 Taiwan dlr 29.320 29.848 +1.80 Korean won 1083.200 1070.50 -1.17 Baht 31.621 32.58 +3.03 Peso 51.600 49.93 -3.24 Rupiah 13610.000 13565 -0.33 Rupee 64.398 63.87 -0.82 Ringgit 3.925 4.0440 +3.03 Yuan 6.296 6.5069 +3.35 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)