EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies rise on risk appetite, yuan bounces

(Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy Jan 15 (Reuters) - Asian currencies firmed on Monday as the dollar tumbled to a three-year low, with China's yuan in the lead as Germany's central bank moved to add the currency to its foreign reserves. Traders said stronger global risk appetite and a rise in commodity prices were combining to lift sentiment in the region. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies fell 0.2 percent to 90.857 earlier in the session, its lowest since January, 2015. The dollar's rapid fall in the past few days was due to speculation that European Central Bank policymakers are preparing to temper their vast monetary stimulus campaign, which propped up the euro. Against the yen, the dollar slipped to its lowest since mid-September, as comments from Japan's central bank governor underscored the country's economic recovery. Crude oil prices were up for the sixth consecutive session, an indication of rising global risk sentiment, and Asian shares too hit historic highs on Monday. China's yuan surged to its strongest in more than two years against the dollar, after a Bundesbank board member said the German central bank had decided to include the Chinese currency in its reserves and corporates offloaded their dollar holdings. There was also some optimism that Chinese gross domestic product data for the December quarter due on Thursday would show growth of at least 6.7 percent. Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at OANDA, said the yuan's strength was playing favourably into Asian currencies on Monday. The Malaysian ringgit was up more than a quarter of a percent on the day, bolstered by the rise in oil prices. The Thai baht was also up, helped by foreign money flowing into the region. With a more than 2 percent gain against the dollar, the baht is the second best performer in the region this year. Most of the baht's gains were driven by inflows of about $2.3 billion into Thai bonds, already higher than December's total inflow of $1.2 billion, said Bank of Tokyo-Mistusbishi UFJ in a report. "Such inflows indicate that Asia ex-Japan assets remain attractive even in the face of QE tapering by the ECB, Fed hikes and BOJ's 'stealth tapering'," said the report, referring to quantitative easing. RUPIAH The Indonesian rupiah was up 0.19 percent against the dollar by 0525 GMT. Foreign investors purchased $111.3 million in Indonesian equities and $988.3 million in debt last week. Analysts said higher foreign flows are due to investors finding carry-trade opportunities in the currency. On Monday, Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $270 million for December, against market expectations of a surplus. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0534 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0534 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct Move bid day Japan yen 110.620 111.03 +0.37 Sing dlr 1.321 1.3251 +0.34 Taiwan dlr 29.524 29.600 +0.26 Korean won 1061.200 1064.8 +0.34 Baht 31.900 31.96 +0.19 Peso 50.335 50.4 +0.13 Rupiah 13325.000 13350 +0.19 Rupee 63.360 63.63 +0.43 Ringgit 3.953 3.97 +0.43 Yuan 6.423 6.4665 +0.67 Change so far in 2018 Currency Latest End 2017 Pct Move bid Japan yen 110.620 112.67 +1.85 Sing dlr 1.321 1.3373 +1.26 Taiwan dlr 29.524 29.848 +1.10 Korean won 1061.200 1070.50 +0.88 Baht 31.900 32.58 +2.13 Peso 50.335 49.93 -0.80 Rupiah 13325.000 13565 +1.80 Rupee 63.360 63.87 +0.80 Ringgit 3.953 4.0440 +2.30 Yuan 6.423 6.5069 +1.30 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)