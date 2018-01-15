FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies rise on risk appetite, yuan bounces
January 15, 2018 / 6:12 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies rise on risk appetite, yuan bounces

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds text, updates prices)
    By Patturaja  Murugaboopathy 
    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Asian currencies firmed on Monday as the
dollar tumbled to a three-year low, with China's yuan in the
lead as Germany's central bank moved to add the currency to its
foreign reserves.
    Traders said stronger global risk appetite and a rise in
commodity prices were combining to lift sentiment in the region.
    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of currencies fell 0.2 percent to 90.857 earlier in the
session, its lowest since January, 2015.
    The dollar's rapid fall in the past few days was due to
speculation that European Central Bank policymakers are
preparing to temper their vast monetary stimulus campaign, which
propped up the euro.
    Against the yen, the dollar slipped to its lowest since
mid-September, as comments from Japan's central bank governor
underscored the country's economic recovery.
    Crude oil prices were up for the sixth consecutive
session, an indication of rising global risk sentiment, and
Asian shares too hit historic highs on Monday.
    China's yuan surged to its strongest in more than
two years against the dollar, after a Bundesbank board member
said the German central bank had decided to include the Chinese
currency in its reserves and corporates offloaded their dollar
holdings.
    There was also some optimism that Chinese gross domestic
product data for the December quarter due on Thursday would show
growth of at least 6.7 percent.
    Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at OANDA,
said the yuan's strength was playing favourably into Asian
currencies on Monday. 
    The Malaysian ringgit was up more than a quarter of a
percent on the day, bolstered by the rise in oil prices.
    The Thai baht was also up, helped by foreign money
flowing into the region. 
    With a more than 2 percent gain against the dollar, the baht
is the second best performer in the region this year. 
    Most of the baht's gains were driven by inflows of about
$2.3 billion into Thai bonds, already higher than December's
total inflow of $1.2 billion, said Bank of Tokyo-Mistusbishi UFJ
in a report. 
    "Such inflows indicate that Asia ex-Japan assets remain
attractive even in the face of QE tapering by the ECB, Fed hikes
and BOJ's 'stealth tapering'," said the report, referring to
quantitative easing.
    
    RUPIAH
    The Indonesian rupiah was up 0.19 percent against
the dollar by 0525 GMT.
    Foreign investors purchased $111.3 million in Indonesian
equities and $988.3 million in debt last week.
    Analysts said higher foreign flows are due to investors
finding carry-trade opportunities in the currency.
    On Monday, Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $270 million
for December, against market expectations of a surplus.


    The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar at 0534 GMT.
    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

    
  Change on the day                                     
   at   0534 GMT                            
  Currency              Latest    Previous      Pct Move
                           bid         day  
  Japan yen          110.620        111.03         +0.37
  Sing dlr           1.321          1.3251         +0.34
  Taiwan dlr         29.524         29.600         +0.26
  Korean won         1061.200       1064.8         +0.34
  Baht               31.900          31.96         +0.19
  Peso               50.335           50.4         +0.13
  Rupiah             13325.000       13350         +0.19
  Rupee              63.360          63.63         +0.43
  Ringgit            3.953            3.97         +0.43
  Yuan               6.423          6.4665         +0.67
                                                        
  Change so far in                                      
 2018                                       
  Currency           Latest     End 2017        Pct Move
                     bid                    
  Japan yen          110.620        112.67         +1.85
  Sing dlr           1.321          1.3373         +1.26
  Taiwan dlr         29.524         29.848         +1.10
  Korean won         1061.200      1070.50         +0.88
  Baht               31.900          32.58         +2.13
  Peso               50.335          49.93         -0.80
  Rupiah             13325.000       13565         +1.80
  Rupee              63.360          63.87         +0.80
  Ringgit            3.953          4.0440         +2.30
  Yuan               6.423          6.5069         +1.30
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
