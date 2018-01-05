FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies rise; Philippine peso leads gains
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Author of Trump book contradicts president
Author of Trump book contradicts president
January 5, 2018 / 1:44 AM / in a day

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies rise; Philippine peso leads gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar on Friday.
 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                                     
   DOLLAR                                               
 Change on the day at   0134 GMT                        
 Currency                     Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.740     112.74        +0.00
 Sing dlr                     1.327       1.3276        +0.07
 Taiwan dlr                   29.540      29.590        +0.17
 Korean won                   1061.600    1062.2        +0.06
 Baht                         32.200      32.22         +0.06
 Peso                         49.710      49.82         +0.22
 Rupiah                       13400.000   13422         +0.16
 Rupee                        63.400      63.40         +0.00
 Ringgit                      4.000       4.005         +0.12
 Yuan                         6.481       6.4940        +0.20
                                                        
 Change so far                                          
 Currency                     Latest bid  End 2017      Pct Move
 Japan yen                    112.740     112.67        -0.06
 Sing dlr                     1.327       1.3373        +0.80
 Taiwan dlr                   29.540      29.848        +1.04
 Korean won                   1061.600    1070.50       +0.84
 Baht                         32.200      32.58         +1.18
 Peso                         49.710      49.93         +0.44
 Rupiah                       13400.000   13565         +1.23
 Rupee                        63.400      63.87         +0.74
 Ringgit                      4.000       4.0440        +1.10
 Yuan                         6.481       6.5069        +0.40
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
