EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies rise; Philippine peso leads gains

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Friday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0134 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.740 112.74 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.327 1.3276 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.540 29.590 +0.17 Korean won 1061.600 1062.2 +0.06 Baht 32.200 32.22 +0.06 Peso 49.710 49.82 +0.22 Rupiah 13400.000 13422 +0.16 Rupee 63.400 63.40 +0.00 Ringgit 4.000 4.005 +0.12 Yuan 6.481 6.4940 +0.20 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2017 Pct Move Japan yen 112.740 112.67 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.327 1.3373 +0.80 Taiwan dlr 29.540 29.848 +1.04 Korean won 1061.600 1070.50 +0.84 Baht 32.200 32.58 +1.18 Peso 49.710 49.93 +0.44 Rupiah 13400.000 13565 +1.23 Rupee 63.400 63.87 +0.74 Ringgit 4.000 4.0440 +1.10 Yuan 6.481 6.5069 +0.40 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)